Ever since the very first Pokémon game, there have been two primary goals: catch 'em all and gather all eight Gym Badges so you can compete in the Pokémon League. While the former has always been a part of Pokémon Go, Gyms have operated quite differently, and the Pokémon League was completely absent. Well, that's all about to change very soon. Coming early 2020, Pokémon Go will be adding a new feature: the Go Battle League.

While more details will be coming soon, we do know a few things so far. First, the Go Battle League will have a walking requirement to participate. This may be a set amount of walking in between leagues, or perhaps players will only need to qualify once. (Have you earned your gold jogger medal yet?) We also know that the Go Battle League will not take place in physical locations like the Pokémon Go Invitational Tournament did, but rather it will be online.

Players will be matched up with trainers from all around the world through an online matching system. We also know that there will be a ranking system. While the ranking system could run indefinitely, it seems likely that it will be set up with limited-time competitions. This designed in the same way as Pokémon Leagues and Championships have been set up for the card game and the core video games.

While the Go Battle League won't be available for players until early next year, more details will be here soon in the form of a special Dev Insights video. As soon as more information is available, we'll be the first to let you know. In the meantime, be sure to check out our guides to start preparing your Pokémon for the League!