Team Go Rocket is back for February, 2020 and this time Giovanni has captured the Legendary beast, Raikou! By completing the Special Research: A Professor's Work is Never Finished, you can defeat Giovanni, rescue Shadow Raikou, and Purify the Legendary Beast.

What is Team Go Rocket anyway?

Based on the original antagonists of Pokémon, Team Rocket is an infamous criminal organization led by Giovanni. The group seeks to steal valuable Pokémon and force those Pokémon to further Giovanni's endeavors. In Pokémon Go, the group is much of the same, known as Team Go Rocket. Basically, they're the bad guys who've been missing from the game since day one. They're here now, and once a month, you can complete a Special Research to take on their leader, Giovanni and potentially rescue a Legendary Shadow Pokémon from him.

Can I start right away?

Probably but, unlike some other Special Research, players must complete specific Special Researches to begin A Professor's Work is Never Finished. If you haven't completed A Troubling Situation, Looming in the Shadows, A Challenging Development, and The Take-Over Continues, you'll have to finish those first. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is pretty quick, and we have a guide that will walk you through it fast. Looming in the Shadows, A Challenging Development, and The Take-Over Continues take longer. However, we also have guides to walk you through each of them.

You must also be at least Level eight to begin this Special Research.

A Professor's Work is Never Finished

Once you've completed the previous Team Go Rocket Special Research, you will find A Professor's Work is Never Finished in your list of Special Research quests. This Special Research is split up into six steps of three tasks each.

Step One

Spin 10 PokéStops for Sandslash Encounter Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts for 500 XP Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon for 500 XP

Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, 10 Razz Berries

Step Two

Spin a PokéStop 3 days in a row for 750 XP Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon for 750 XP Win 5 raids for 750 XP

Completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potions, and 3 Revives

Step Three

Use six super effective Carged Atacks in Gym Bttles for 1,000 XP Win three Great League Trainer Battles against another Trainer for 1,000 XP Defeat six Go Rocket Grunts for 1,000 XP

Completion rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 15 Great Balls, and five Pinap Berries

Step Four

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo for 1,250 XP Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff for 1,250 XP Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra for 1,250 XP

Completion rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar, and three Golden Razz Berries

Step Five

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss for 2,500 Stardust Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss for 1,500 XP Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss for three Silver Pinap Berries

Completion rewards: 3,000 Stardust, one Charged TM, and 1 Fast TM

Step Six

Autocompleted for 2,000 XP Autocompleted for 2,000 XP Autocompleted for 2,000 XP

Completion rewards: three Max Revives, 20 Ultra Balls, and three Rare Candies