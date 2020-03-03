Team Go Rocket is back for March, 2020 and this time Giovanni has captured the Legendary beast, Entei! By completing the Special Research: The Shadowy Threat Grows, you can defeat Giovanni, rescue Shadow Entei, and Purify the Legendary Beast. Even better, this month will include a Team Go Rocket Takeover on Saturday, March 7, from 2 to 5 PM local time!

What is Team Go Rocket anyway?

Based on the original antagonists of Pokémon, Team Rocket is an infamous criminal organization led by Giovanni. The group seeks to steal valuable Pokémon and force those Pokémon to further Giovanni's endeavors. In Pokémon Go, the group is much of the same, known as Team Go Rocket. Basically, they're the bad guys who've been missing from the game since day one. They're here now, and once a month, you can complete a Special Research to take on their leader, Giovanni and potentially rescue a Legendary Shadow Pokémon from him.

Can I start right away?

Probably but, unlike some other Special Research, players must complete specific Special Researches to begin The Shadowy Threat Grows. If you haven't completed A Troubling Situation, Looming in the Shadows, A Challenging Development, The Take-Over Continues, and A Professor's Work is Never Done, you'll have to finish those first. Fortunately, A Troubling Situation is pretty quick, and we have a guide that will walk you through it fast. Looming in the Shadows, A Challenging Development, The Take-Over Continues, and A Professor's Work is Never Done take longer - one month each, to be exact. However, we also have guides to walk you through each of them.

You must also be at least Level eight to begin this Special Research.

The Shadowy Threat Grows

Once you've completed the previous Team Go Rocket Special Research, you will find The Shadowy Threat Grows in your list of Special Research quests. This Special Research is split up into six steps of three tasks each.

Step One

Spin 10 PokéStops for Golem Encounter Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts for 500 XP Catch 1 Shadow Pokémon for 500 XP

Completion Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Poké Balls, 10 Razz Berries

Step Two

Spin a PokéStop 3 days in a row for 750 XP Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon for 750 XP Win 5 raids for 750 XP

Completion rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potions, and 3 Revives

Step Three