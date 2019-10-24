Another update has dropped to the developing Looming Shadows storyline in Pokémon Go, building more hype and confirming some details. As speculated before, the Mysterious Components dropped by Team Go Rocket Grunts will be able to be combined to create what Professor Willow has named a Rocket Radar. This radar will work like a map to track down Team Go Rocket leaders or even the head of the nefarious organization, Giovanni himself. Professor Willow promised to continue his research and to work with the Pokémon Go Team Leaders to continue developing Rocket Radar.

What does this mean for players, beyond excitement at the detailed storyline promised with this update? Well, we don't know for certain how the Mysterious Components will work or even if this storyline will be part of a limited event, a Special Research or even a permanent feature added to the game. However, thanks to data miners on Reddit we do know that several more bits of code related to Team Go Rocket were added in the latest update. These include more Team Go Rocket memebers, including Executives Cliff, Arlo and Sierra, maps, decoys, curfews on Team Go Rocket Pokéstops and even Giovanni himself.