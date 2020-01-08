Today, the official Pokémon Go Twitter account announced that January 2020's Community Day would feature Piplup, the penguin Pokémon. The Water type starter Pokémon from Gen IV, Piplup's final evolution is the Water and Steel type, Empoleon. Empoleon's stats are decent but with the introduction of its exclusive Community Day move, some speculate it will become a lot more useful! While we still have to wait for Niantic to announce the Community Day exclusive move, right now we know that January 2020's Community Day will feature 1/4 Egg Hatch Distance, as well as Lure Mods extended to the entire 3 hours of Community Day. We can also expect the introduction of Piplup's shiny form when these cute little penguins take over the map.

This Community Day will also be the first to feature different time slots for the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. After many complaints about player safety over previous Community Days which, in the Southern Hemisphere, have been occuring at the hottest point of the day, Niantic saw fit to change the times for future Community Days to better suit the season in each hemisphere. In the Northern Hemisphere, January 2020's Community Day will run from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. In the Southern Hemisphere, it will run from 3 PM to 6 PM local time. This time change could become a permanent thing if the test goes well.

Are you excited to catch hundreds of Piplup this Community Day? Have a guess at what it's exclusive Community Day move will be? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our many Pokémon Go guides to up your game!