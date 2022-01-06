The open-world Pokémon RPG that so many of us have wanted for so long is finally being made in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Players will explore a feudal Sinnoh region and are given the objective of completing the first-ever Pokédex.
Game Freak has currently created 893 official Pokémon from various Pokémon games, but not all of them will be in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. So, which ones can you catch? We've been hard at work scouring through official videos, images, and promos to see which Pokémon are actually in the game. Here's what we've found.
How many Pokémon are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?
Game Freak has not yet announced the number of Pokémon that appear in the game, but they have been teasing new Hisuian variants via found-footage-style videos. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more.
All Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
Here are all of the Pokémon we've seen so far. This list is in alphabetical order. Note that there are Hisuian region versions of preexisting Pokémon.
- Abomasnow
- Abra
- Aipom
- Arceus
- Basculegion
- Basculin
- Beautifly
- Bibarel
- Bidoof
- Bonsly
- Braviary (Hisuian)
- Bronzong
- Bronzor
- Budew
- Buizel
- Buneary
- Carnivine
- Chatot
- Chimchar
- Chimecho
- Chingling
- Clefairy
- Combee
- Croagunk
- Crobat
- Cyndaquil
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Dewott
- Drapion
- Eevee
- Empoleon
- Finneon
- Froslass
- Floatzel
- Gabite
- Gallade
- Garchomp
- Gardevoir
- Gastrodon
- Geodude
- Gible
- Glalie
- Gliscor
- Golduck
- Graveler
- Grotle
- Growlithe (Hisuian)
- Gyarados
- Heracross
- Hippowdon
- Hippopotas
- Honchkrow
- Infernape
- Kirlia
- Kleavor
- Lucario
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Machoke
- Magikarp
- Magmortar
- Magneton
- Mantyke
- Monferno
- Mr. Mime
- Munchlax
- Nosepass
- Oshawott
- Onyx
- Pachirisu
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Piloswine
- Piplup
- Ponyta
- Prinplup
- Probopass
- Psyduck
- Purugly
- Quilava
- Raichu
- Ralts
- Rhydon
- Rhyhorn
- Rhyperior
- Riolu
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Rowlet
- Rufflet
- Samurott
- Sealeo
- Shellos
- Shinx
- Skuntak
- Snorlax
- Snorunt
- Snover
- Spheal
- Stantler
- Staraptor
- Staravia
- Starly
- Stunky
- Swinub
- Tangrowth
- Teddiursa
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Torterra
- Toxicroak
- Turtwig
- Typhlosion
- Ursaring
- Voltorb (Hisuian)
- Vulpix
- Walrein
- Wurmple
- Wyrdeer
- Zoroark (Hisuian)
- Zorua (Hisuian)
- Zubat
With nearly 900 Pokémon currently in Game Freak's library, we're curious to see who makes it into Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We'll continue to scour through official videos, images, and promos to uncover more of the creatures in the feudal Sinnoh Pokédex, so check back soon.
