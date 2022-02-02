As you make your way around Ancient Sinnoh in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you'll find special Pokémon called Unown hiding in various locations. There are 28 Unown total, one for each letter in the English Alphabet along, with two that represent an exclamation point and a question mark. We've detailed where you can find them all in addition to the reward you unlock by collecting them.

How to read Unown clues

To access your Unown Research Notes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you simply press down on the D-Pad and then press the Y button when the Pokédex cover displays on your screen. Here, you'll see slots for each of the 28 Unown and if you hover over one, you'll be given a clue as to where it is at the bottom of the screen.

While it might look like another language, the Unown actually mimic English, with each Unown shape representing one of the 26 characters in the English alphabet, followed by two characters that symbolize an exclamation mark and a question mark. So, for instance, the clue given above reads, "Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell." This tells us that we're looking for flowers that grow near a river, likely where Clefairy spawns.

Reward for finding all Unown

Pokémon games are great at rewarding you for completing sidequests, and the same goes with Legends: Arceus' Unown hunting. Once you've captured all 28 Unown, return to the Crimson Mirelands and enter the Solaceon Ruins. Here you'll find Unown spawning all over the place. While the Unown hiding around the world were shiny locked, the ones that spawn here have the potential to be shiny Pokémon. So pull out your Poké Balls and see if you can catch a special, colored one.

All 28 Unown Locations