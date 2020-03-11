Every Pokémon game has some form of free in-game items or Pokémon that the manufacturers give out periodically and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is no different. There are many codes already available and more are likely to come. We've compiled an easy list of every code available so far and will keep it updated whenever new codes are released. What is Wonder Mail?

Like Mystery Gifts in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has Wonder Mail. From the main menu, you can enter in eight character codes for free items, TMs, and even missions. It's super easy and free. Items

Most Wonder Mail Codes will give you a handful of items. Some of these items are the same sort you'd find on any random Rescue job, while others are super rare and super helpful. The following codes will give you items: CFSH 962H (5x Slow Orb, 5x Quick Orb)

CMQM FXW6 (1x Mach Ribbon, 1x Gold Ribbon)

FSHH 6SR0 (10x Oran Berry, 1x Sitrus Berry, 1x Reviver Seed)

H5FY 948M (3x All Power-Up Orb, 3x All Dodge Orb)

H6W7 K262 (2x DX Gummi)

H8PJ TWF2 (3x Heal Seed, 2x Reviver Seed)

JT3M QY79 (120x Corsola Twig)

JY3X QW5C (2x Protein, 2x Iron)

K0FX WK7J (2x Calcium, 2x Zinc)

MCCH 6XY6 (3x Power Drink, 3x Iron)

N3QW 5JSK (5x Apple, 5x Big Apple)

NY7J P8QM (2x One-Shot Orb, 3x Petrify Orb, 3x Spurn Orb)

QXW5 MMN1 (3x Rare Quality Orb, 3x Inviting Orb, 1x Wigglytuff Orb)

R994 5PCN (18x Oran Berry)

SFSJ WK0H (3x Helper Orb, 2x Revive All Orb)

SH8X MF1T (120x Cacnea Spike)

SJP7 642C (5x Max Ether, 2x Max Elixir)

SK5P 778R (3x All Power-Up Orb, 2x All Dodge Orb, 2x All Protect Orb)

SN3X QSFW (6x Rainbow Gummi)

SR0K 5QR9 (3x Joy Seed)

TY26 446X (5x Cleanse Orb, 5x Health Orb)

WCJT 275J (3x Rainbow Gummi, 3x Power Drink)

WJNT Y478 (10x Evasion Orb)

XMK9 5K49 (1x DX Gummi, 1x Rainbow Gummi)

XT49 8SP7 (2x Power Drink, 2x Accuracy Drink, 2x PP-Up Drink)

Y490 CJMR (3x Rainbow Gummi, 3x PP-Up Drink)

Y649 3N3S (3x Foe-Hold Orb, 3x Foe-Seal Orb)

Y991 1412 (3x Bronze Dojo Ticket, 2x Silver Dojo Ticket, 1x Gold Dojo Ticket)

0MN2 F0CN (5x See-Trap Orb, 5x Trapbust Orb)

0R79 10P7 (2x Life Seed, 2x Carbos)

1Y5K 0K1S (5x Apple, 3x Perfect Apple)

25QQ TSCR (1x Power Band, 1x Defense Scarf, 1x Gold Ribbon)

3R62 CR63 (5x Rawst Berry, 5x Chesto Berry, 2x Tiny Reviver Seed)

3TWJ MK2C (120x Corsola Twig)

3XNS QMQX (3x Escape Orb, 3x Rollcall Orb, 1x Revive All Orb)

45QS PHF4 (120x Cacnea Spike)

47K2 K5R3 (3x Violent Seed, 10x Stun Seed, 3x Tiny Reviver Seed)

5JMP H7K5 (5x Pecha Berri, 5x Cheri Berry, 2x Tiny Reviver Seed)

5JSK 2CMC (18x Apple)

5PJQ MCCJ (5x Tiny Reviver Seed, 2x Reviver Seed, 1x Revive All Orb)

6XT1 XP98 (18x Max Ether)

6XWH H7JM (3x Rainbow Gummi, 3x Accuracy Drink)

776S JWJS (3x PP-Up Drink, 3x Max Elixir)

7FW6 27CK (5x Slumber Orb, 5x Totter Orb)

8QXR 93P5 (40x Geo Pebble, 40x Gravelrock, 20x Golden Fossil)

90P7 8R96 (3x Calcium, 3x Accuracy Drink)

95R1 W6SJ (1x Special Band, 1x Zinc Band, 1x Gold Ribbon)

961W F0MN (5x See-Trap Orb, 2x Trawl Orb, 2x Storage Orb) TMs

Like in any Pokémon game, the moves a Pokémon knows are just as important as its stats, and TMs are here to help you get the very best moves. Each of the following codes can be used to get a super powerful TM for free: R13R 6XY0 (Thunderbolt)

XNY8 PK40 (Brutal Swing)

PFXQ PCN3 (Bulldoze)

P5R9 411S (Flamethrower)

90P7 CQP9 (Shadow Ball)

3TY1 XW99 (Leech Life)

N0R7 K93R (Energy Ball)

W95R 91XT (Smart Strike)

JR41 13QS (Waterfall)

XMK5 JQQM (Ice Beam)

78SH 6463 (Focus Blast) Missions