Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Pikachu Nice To Meet YouSource: iMore/Casian Holly

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX comes out March 6, 2020, but the demo is already live for those who want to get a head start. While this game is technically a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for Gameboy Advance and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for Nintendo DS, there's plenty of new in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. One thing that looks a bit different are the Rescue Team Camps, formerly known as Friend Areas.

What are Rescue Team Camps?

In Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, you don't just capture any Pokémon you come across in battle. Because you are playing as a Pokémon yourself (or a person who mysteriously woke up in the body of a Pokémon anyways,) Pokémon who join your team only do so if you are able to convince them. This is done in Rescue Team Camps. Rescue Team Camps are what used to be known as Friend Areas and they feature Pokémon you've encountered in Mystery Dungeons. Some of the names have changed and they might work a little different, but the basic concept is the same: once you've unlocked a Rescue Team Camp, Pokémon you've encountered can show up there to be recruited for your Rescue Team.

Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription

Which Pokémon come from which Rescue Team Camps?

We currently know of 57 Rescue Camps. Some of them are unlocked based on your Starter Pokémon, while others can be purchased at the Wigglytuff Camp Corner (what used to be known as the Wigglytuff Club.) While you can give the Pokémon you've recruited Gummi's at the Rescue Team Camps, the most important thing you can do here is recruit new Pokémon to your Rescue Team. However, you can only recruit specific Pokémon at specific camps and the camps have to be unlocked first.

Camp Pokémon How to Unlock
Aged Chamber AN Unown A-N Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
Aged Chamber O? Unown O-? Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
Ancient Relic Aerodactyl, Baltoy, Claydol, Regirock, Regice, Registeel Purchase for 8,000 Poké post storyline
Beau Plains Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Tailow, Swellow, Roselia Choose Bulbasaur as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 600 Poké
Boulder Cave Diglett, Dugtrio, Onix, Steelix Reward for Rescue Job
Bountiful Sea Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Shellder, Cloyster, Staryu, Starmie Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
Crater Magby, Magmar, Slugma, Macargo, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal Purchase for 7,500 Poké post storyline
Cryptic Cave Mewtwo Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
Darkness Ridge Vulpix, Ninetales, Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavous, Sneasel, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Asbol Reward for recruiting Absol
Decrepit Lab Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Ditto, Porygon, Porygon2 Purchase for 1,000 Poké
Deepsea Current Lugia Reward for recruiting Lugia
Deep-Sea Floor Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Chinchou, Lanturn, Lileep, Cradily, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Relicanth Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
Dragon Cave Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence Reward for Rescue Job
Echo Cave Zubat, Golbat, Crobat, Whynaut, Wobbuffet, Dunsparce, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud, Mawile Purchase for 7,500 Poké post storyline
Enclosed Island Deoxys Reward for recruiting Deoxys
Final Island Mew Purchase for 8,500 Poké post storyline
Flyaway Forest Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot, Hoothoot, Noctowl, Togepi, Togetic, Natu, Xatu, Murkrow, Swablu, Altaria Purchase for 550 Poké
Frigid Cavern Smoochum, Jynx, Swinub, Piloswine, Delibird, Snorunt, Glalie Purchase for 9,000 Poké post storyline
Furnace Desert Sandshrew, Sandslash, Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Cacnea, Cacturne Purchase for 8,500 Poké post storyline
Healing Forest Celebi Reward for recruiting Celebi
Ice Floe Beach Seel, Dewgong, Spheal, Sealeo, Walren Purchase for 9,500 Poké post storyline
Jungle Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Tangela, Sunkern, Sunflora, Tropius Purchase for 800 Poké
Legendary Island Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres Reward for recruiting one of the Legendary Birds
Magnetic Quarry Beldum, Metang, Metagross Purchase for 1,000 Poké
Mist-Rise Forest Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Ledyba, Ledian, Yanma, Wurmple, Silcoon, Beautifly, Cascoon, Dustox Reward for opening Wigglytuff Camp Corner
Mt. Cleft Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Aron, Lairon, Aggron Choose Charmander as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 5,000 Poké post storyline
Mt. Deepgreen Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Cubone, Marowak, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Spoink, Grumpig, Spinda Choose Cubone as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 130 Poké
Mt. Discipline Machop, Machoke, Machamp, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Tyrogue, Hitmontop, Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, Medicham Choose Machop as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 1,200 Poké
Mt. Moonview Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable, Lunatone, Solrock, Jirachi Reward for Rescue Job
Mushroom Forest Paras, Parasect, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Shroomish, Breloom Purchase for 500 Poké
Mystic Lake Lapras, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite Purchase for 2,500 Poké post storyline
Overgrown Forest Scyther, Scizor, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Heracross, Treecko, Grovyle, Sceptile, Kecleon Choose Treecko as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 600 Poké
Peanut Swamp Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Barboach, Whiscash Choose Mudkip as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 2,500 Poké
Poison Swamp Gimer, Muk, Koffing, Weezing, Gulpin, Swalot Purchase for 8,500 Poké post storyline
Power Plant Magnemite, Magneton, Voltorb, Electrode, Elekid, Electabuzz Reward for opening Wigglytuff Camp Corner
Rainbow Peak Ho-Oh Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
Ravaged Field Spearow, Fearow, Skarmory, Houndour, Houndoom Purchase for 1,000 Poké
Rub-a-dub River Goldeen, Seaking, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Volbeat, Illumise Choose Totodile as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 500 Poké
Sacred Field Raikou, Entei, Suicune Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
Safari Nidoran♀, Nidorina, Nidoqueen, Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Doduo, Dodrio, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Phanpy, Donphan, Miltank Purchase for 700 Poké
Scorched Plains Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken Choose Cyndaquil or Torchic as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
Seafloor Cave Kyogre Reward for recruiting Kyogre
Secretive Forest Venonat, Venomoth, Spinarak, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
Serene Sea Qwilfish, Mantine, Wailmer, Wailord Purchase for 8,000 Poké post storyline
Shallow Beach Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Wingull, Pelipper Purchase for 5,000 Poké post storyline
Sky Blue Plains Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Lickitung, Girafarig, Snubull, Granbull, Smeargle, Chansey, Blissey, Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir Reward for a Rescue Job
Southern Island Latias, Latios Purchase for 9,500 Poké post storyline
Stratos Lookout Rayquaza Reward for recruiting Rayquaza
Tadpole Pond Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoad, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Surskit, Masquerain Purchase for 500 Poké
Thunder Meadow Sentret, Furret, Mareep, Flaffy, Ampharos, Electrike, Manectric, Plusle, Minun, Castform, Chimecho Purchase for 1,000 Poké
Transform Forest Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon Choose Eevee as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 500 Poké
Treasure Sea Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Remoraid, Octillery, Carvanha, Sharpedo, Anorith, Armaldo, Luvdisc Purchase for 4,500 Poké post storyline
Turtleshell Pond Squirtle, Wartortle, Balstoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Azurill, Marill, Azumarill, Corphish, Crawdaunt Choose Squirtle or Psyduck as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
Vibrant Forest (previously Energetic Forest) Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Meowth, Persian, Mankey, Primeape, Snorlax, Aipom, Stantler, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Skitty, Delcatty Choose Pikachu, Meowth, or Skitty as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 5,000 Poké post storyline
Volcanic Pit Groudon Reward for recruiting Groudon
Waterfall Lake Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic Purchase for 3,500 Poké post storyline
Wild Plains Rattata, Raticate, Ekans, Arbok, Farfetch'd, Drowzee, Hypno, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Zangoose, Seviper Reward for opening Wiggltuff Camp Corner

Questions about Rescue Team Camps?

Do you have questions about Rescue Team Camps in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our other Pokémon Mystery Dungeon guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Main

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team Dx SwitchSource: Nintendo

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.