Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX comes out March 6, 2020, but the demo is already live for those who want to get a head start. While this game is technically a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for Gameboy Advance and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for Nintendo DS, there's plenty of new in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. One thing that looks a bit different are the Rescue Team Camps, formerly known as Friend Areas.

What are Rescue Team Camps?

In Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, you don't just capture any Pokémon you come across in battle. Because you are playing as a Pokémon yourself (or a person who mysteriously woke up in the body of a Pokémon anyways,) Pokémon who join your team only do so if you are able to convince them. This is done in Rescue Team Camps. Rescue Team Camps are what used to be known as Friend Areas and they feature Pokémon you've encountered in Mystery Dungeons. Some of the names have changed and they might work a little different, but the basic concept is the same: once you've unlocked a Rescue Team Camp, Pokémon you've encountered can show up there to be recruited for your Rescue Team.

Which Pokémon come from which Rescue Team Camps?

We currently know of 57 Rescue Camps. Some of them are unlocked based on your Starter Pokémon, while others can be purchased at the Wigglytuff Camp Corner (what used to be known as the Wigglytuff Club.) While you can give the Pokémon you've recruited Gummi's at the Rescue Team Camps, the most important thing you can do here is recruit new Pokémon to your Rescue Team. However, you can only recruit specific Pokémon at specific camps and the camps have to be unlocked first.