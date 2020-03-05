Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX comes out March 6, 2020, but the demo is already live for those who want to get a head start. While this game is technically a remake of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team for Gameboy Advance and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team for Nintendo DS, there's plenty of new in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. One thing that looks a bit different are the Rescue Team Camps, formerly known as Friend Areas.
What are Rescue Team Camps?
In Pokémon Mystery Dungeon, you don't just capture any Pokémon you come across in battle. Because you are playing as a Pokémon yourself (or a person who mysteriously woke up in the body of a Pokémon anyways,) Pokémon who join your team only do so if you are able to convince them. This is done in Rescue Team Camps. Rescue Team Camps are what used to be known as Friend Areas and they feature Pokémon you've encountered in Mystery Dungeons. Some of the names have changed and they might work a little different, but the basic concept is the same: once you've unlocked a Rescue Team Camp, Pokémon you've encountered can show up there to be recruited for your Rescue Team.
Which Pokémon come from which Rescue Team Camps?
We currently know of 57 Rescue Camps. Some of them are unlocked based on your Starter Pokémon, while others can be purchased at the Wigglytuff Camp Corner (what used to be known as the Wigglytuff Club.) While you can give the Pokémon you've recruited Gummi's at the Rescue Team Camps, the most important thing you can do here is recruit new Pokémon to your Rescue Team. However, you can only recruit specific Pokémon at specific camps and the camps have to be unlocked first.
|Camp
|Pokémon
|How to Unlock
|Aged Chamber AN
|Unown A-N
|Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
|Aged Chamber O?
|Unown O-?
|Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
|Ancient Relic
|Aerodactyl, Baltoy, Claydol, Regirock, Regice, Registeel
|Purchase for 8,000 Poké post storyline
|Beau Plains
|Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Chikorita, Bayleef, Meganium, Hoppip, Skiploom, Jumpluff, Tailow, Swellow, Roselia
|Choose Bulbasaur as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 600 Poké
|Boulder Cave
|Diglett, Dugtrio, Onix, Steelix
|Reward for Rescue Job
|Bountiful Sea
|Tentacool, Tentacruel, Slowpoke, Slowbro, Slowking, Shellder, Cloyster, Staryu, Starmie
|Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
|Crater
|Magby, Magmar, Slugma, Macargo, Numel, Camerupt, Torkoal
|Purchase for 7,500 Poké post storyline
|Cryptic Cave
|Mewtwo
|Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
|Darkness Ridge
|Vulpix, Ninetales, Gastly, Haunter, Gengar, Misdreavous, Sneasel, Sableye, Shuppet, Banette, Duskull, Dusclops, Asbol
|Reward for recruiting Absol
|Decrepit Lab
|Abra, Kadabra, Alakazam, Mr. Mime, Ditto, Porygon, Porygon2
|Purchase for 1,000 Poké
|Deepsea Current
|Lugia
|Reward for recruiting Lugia
|Deep-Sea Floor
|Omanyte, Omastar, Kabuto, Kabutops, Chinchou, Lanturn, Lileep, Cradily, Clamperl, Huntail, Gorebyss, Relicanth
|Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
|Dragon Cave
|Bagon, Shelgon, Salamence
|Reward for Rescue Job
|Echo Cave
|Zubat, Golbat, Crobat, Whynaut, Wobbuffet, Dunsparce, Whismur, Loudred, Exploud, Mawile
|Purchase for 7,500 Poké post storyline
|Enclosed Island
|Deoxys
|Reward for recruiting Deoxys
|Final Island
|Mew
|Purchase for 8,500 Poké post storyline
|Flyaway Forest
|Pidgey, Pidgeotto, Pidgeot, Hoothoot, Noctowl, Togepi, Togetic, Natu, Xatu, Murkrow, Swablu, Altaria
|Purchase for 550 Poké
|Frigid Cavern
|Smoochum, Jynx, Swinub, Piloswine, Delibird, Snorunt, Glalie
|Purchase for 9,000 Poké post storyline
|Furnace Desert
|Sandshrew, Sandslash, Trapinch, Vibrava, Flygon, Cacnea, Cacturne
|Purchase for 8,500 Poké post storyline
|Healing Forest
|Celebi
|Reward for recruiting Celebi
|Ice Floe Beach
|Seel, Dewgong, Spheal, Sealeo, Walren
|Purchase for 9,500 Poké post storyline
|Jungle
|Oddish, Gloom, Vileplume, Bellossom, Bellsprout, Weepinbell, Victreebel, Exeggcute, Exeggutor, Tangela, Sunkern, Sunflora, Tropius
|Purchase for 800 Poké
|Legendary Island
|Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres
|Reward for recruiting one of the Legendary Birds
|Magnetic Quarry
|Beldum, Metang, Metagross
|Purchase for 1,000 Poké
|Mist-Rise Forest
|Caterpie, Metapod, Butterfree, Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Ledyba, Ledian, Yanma, Wurmple, Silcoon, Beautifly, Cascoon, Dustox
|Reward for opening Wigglytuff Camp Corner
|Mt. Cleft
|Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar, Aron, Lairon, Aggron
|Choose Charmander as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 5,000 Poké post storyline
|Mt. Deepgreen
|Geodude, Graveler, Golem, Cubone, Marowak, Gligar, Shuckle, Teddiursa, Ursaring, Spoink, Grumpig, Spinda
|Choose Cubone as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 130 Poké
|Mt. Discipline
|Machop, Machoke, Machamp, Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, Tyrogue, Hitmontop, Makuhita, Hariyama, Meditite, Medicham
|Choose Machop as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 1,200 Poké
|Mt. Moonview
|Cleffa, Clefairy, Clefable, Lunatone, Solrock, Jirachi
|Reward for Rescue Job
|Mushroom Forest
|Paras, Parasect, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Shiftry, Shroomish, Breloom
|Purchase for 500 Poké
|Mystic Lake
|Lapras, Dratini, Dragonair, Dragonite
|Purchase for 2,500 Poké post storyline
|Overgrown Forest
|Scyther, Scizor, Pinsir, Sudowoodo, Heracross, Treecko, Grovyle, Sceptile, Kecleon
|Choose Treecko as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 600 Poké
|Peanut Swamp
|Wooper, Quagsire, Mudkip, Marshtomp, Swampert, Barboach, Whiscash
|Choose Mudkip as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 2,500 Poké
|Poison Swamp
|Gimer, Muk, Koffing, Weezing, Gulpin, Swalot
|Purchase for 8,500 Poké post storyline
|Power Plant
|Magnemite, Magneton, Voltorb, Electrode, Elekid, Electabuzz
|Reward for opening Wigglytuff Camp Corner
|Rainbow Peak
|Ho-Oh
|Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
|Ravaged Field
|Spearow, Fearow, Skarmory, Houndour, Houndoom
|Purchase for 1,000 Poké
|Rub-a-dub River
|Goldeen, Seaking, Totodile, Croconaw, Feraligatr, Volbeat, Illumise
|Choose Totodile as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 500 Poké
|Sacred Field
|Raikou, Entei, Suicune
|Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
|Safari
|Nidoran♀, Nidorina, Nidoqueen, Nidoran♂, Nidorino, Nidoking, Doduo, Dodrio, Rhyhorn, Rhydon, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Phanpy, Donphan, Miltank
|Purchase for 700 Poké
|Scorched Plains
|Growlithe, Arcanine, Ponyta, Rapidash, Cyndaquil, Quilava, Typhlosion, Torchic, Combusken, Blaziken
|Choose Cyndaquil or Torchic as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
|Seafloor Cave
|Kyogre
|Reward for recruiting Kyogre
|Secretive Forest
|Venonat, Venomoth, Spinarak, Ariados, Pineco, Forretress, Nincada, Ninjask, Shedinja
|Purchase for 6,500 Poké post storyline
|Serene Sea
|Qwilfish, Mantine, Wailmer, Wailord
|Purchase for 8,000 Poké post storyline
|Shallow Beach
|Krabby, Kingler, Corsola, Wingull, Pelipper
|Purchase for 5,000 Poké post storyline
|Sky Blue Plains
|Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Lickitung, Girafarig, Snubull, Granbull, Smeargle, Chansey, Blissey, Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir
|Reward for a Rescue Job
|Southern Island
|Latias, Latios
|Purchase for 9,500 Poké post storyline
|Stratos Lookout
|Rayquaza
|Reward for recruiting Rayquaza
|Tadpole Pond
|Poliwag, Poliwhirl, Poliwrath, Politoad, Lotad, Lombre, Ludicolo, Surskit, Masquerain
|Purchase for 500 Poké
|Thunder Meadow
|Sentret, Furret, Mareep, Flaffy, Ampharos, Electrike, Manectric, Plusle, Minun, Castform, Chimecho
|Purchase for 1,000 Poké
|Transform Forest
|Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon
|Choose Eevee as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 500 Poké
|Treasure Sea
|Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra, Remoraid, Octillery, Carvanha, Sharpedo, Anorith, Armaldo, Luvdisc
|Purchase for 4,500 Poké post storyline
|Turtleshell Pond
|Squirtle, Wartortle, Balstoise, Psyduck, Golduck, Azurill, Marill, Azumarill, Corphish, Crawdaunt
|Choose Squirtle or Psyduck as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 5,500 Poké post storyline
|Vibrant Forest (previously Energetic Forest)
|Pichu, Pikachu, Raichu, Meowth, Persian, Mankey, Primeape, Snorlax, Aipom, Stantler, Slakoth, Vigoroth, Slaking, Skitty, Delcatty
|Choose Pikachu, Meowth, or Skitty as Starter or Partner Pokémon, or Purchase for 5,000 Poké post storyline
|Volcanic Pit
|Groudon
|Reward for recruiting Groudon
|Waterfall Lake
|Magikarp, Gyarados, Feebas, Milotic
|Purchase for 3,500 Poké post storyline
|Wild Plains
|Rattata, Raticate, Ekans, Arbok, Farfetch'd, Drowzee, Hypno, Poochyena, Mightyena, Zigzagoon, Linoone, Zangoose, Seviper
|Reward for opening Wiggltuff Camp Corner
Questions about Rescue Team Camps?
Do you have questions about Rescue Team Camps in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our other Pokémon Mystery Dungeon guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
We review InvisibleShield's Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector
You can set your mind at ease with the InvisibleShield Glass Elite Edge iPhone Screen Protector. This strong glass screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection and a warranty for the lifetime of your device.
Apple's latest 'Behind the Mac' video continues to focus on animation
Apple's Japanese YouTube channel has shared a new "Behind the Mac" video, this time focussing on the film-maker Makoto Shinkai.
2021 Chevy Bolt will include Wireless CarPlay and Qi charging
Chevrolet has announced its new Chevy Bolt for 2021, which will feature Wireless CarPlay, Qi charging and USB-C ports.
Which color Nintendo Switch Lite should you buy?
With three Switch Lite colors to choose from with no differences between them, the question of "which one should you get" might be difficult to answer.