Like any other Pokémon game, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has a number of ways to power up your Pokémon. From the EXP gained in battles to special stat-boosting items, they are all necessary to building the best Rescue Teams. Gummies are one of the best items you can use to boost your Pokémon and they're super easy to get and use. What are Gummies?

Brought over from previous Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games, Gummies are special items that give your Pokémon a random stat boost and a potential Rare Quality. Unlike items like Carbos or Zinc which boost a single specific stat, Gummies can boost any stat at random. Usually, a Gummi will only boost one stat but every now and then, your Pokémon will get an explosive boost, granting several points in one or more stats. There are two different types of Gummi in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. Rainbow Gummies are more common and the gold DX Gummies are rarer. Both give your Pokémon stat boosts, but DX Gummies are guaranteed to give your Pokémon a new Rare Quality. Rare Qualities?

Rare Qualities are special abilities that some Pokémon in the Mystery Dungeon world have. These abilities apply to your whole Rescue Team and are super useful when going into dungeons. If your Pokémon doesn't already have a Rare Quality or you don't like the Rare Quality it has, you can use Gummies to give it a new one. Rainbow Gummies have a chance of changing your Pokémon's Rare Quality, while a gold DX Gummi guarantees a new Rare Quality. Keep in mind, however, there are quite a few Rare Qualities and the one your Pokémon gets is chosen at random. But, if you don't like the new Rare Quality your Pokémon gets, you can choose to keep the old one. Where do I get Gummies?

While Gummies are occasionally granted as rewards for completing Rescue Jobs, the quickest way to earn them is in Treasure Boxes. Treasure Boxes are the rewards dropped occasionally from Pokémon you defeat in Dungeons. While any Pokémon has a chance of dropping a Treasure Box, Pokémon battled in areas with sparkling animation and a green arrow on top of a Treasure Box icon have an increased chance of dropping them. You can also select areas where you have more jobs. The more jobs you have in an area, the more floors you will visit, and thus, the more Pokémon you will battle. How do I use Gummies?