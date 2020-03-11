Like any other Pokémon game, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX has a number of ways to power up your Pokémon. From the EXP gained in battles to special stat-boosting items, they are all necessary to building the best Rescue Teams. Gummies are one of the best items you can use to boost your Pokémon and they're super easy to get and use.
What are Gummies?
Brought over from previous Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games, Gummies are special items that give your Pokémon a random stat boost and a potential Rare Quality. Unlike items like Carbos or Zinc which boost a single specific stat, Gummies can boost any stat at random. Usually, a Gummi will only boost one stat but every now and then, your Pokémon will get an explosive boost, granting several points in one or more stats.
There are two different types of Gummi in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX. Rainbow Gummies are more common and the gold DX Gummies are rarer. Both give your Pokémon stat boosts, but DX Gummies are guaranteed to give your Pokémon a new Rare Quality.
Rare Qualities?
Rare Qualities are special abilities that some Pokémon in the Mystery Dungeon world have. These abilities apply to your whole Rescue Team and are super useful when going into dungeons. If your Pokémon doesn't already have a Rare Quality or you don't like the Rare Quality it has, you can use Gummies to give it a new one. Rainbow Gummies have a chance of changing your Pokémon's Rare Quality, while a gold DX Gummi guarantees a new Rare Quality.
Keep in mind, however, there are quite a few Rare Qualities and the one your Pokémon gets is chosen at random. But, if you don't like the new Rare Quality your Pokémon gets, you can choose to keep the old one.
Where do I get Gummies?
While Gummies are occasionally granted as rewards for completing Rescue Jobs, the quickest way to earn them is in Treasure Boxes. Treasure Boxes are the rewards dropped occasionally from Pokémon you defeat in Dungeons. While any Pokémon has a chance of dropping a Treasure Box, Pokémon battled in areas with sparkling animation and a green arrow on top of a Treasure Box icon have an increased chance of dropping them.
You can also select areas where you have more jobs. The more jobs you have in an area, the more floors you will visit, and thus, the more Pokémon you will battle.
How do I use Gummies?
Unlike most of your items, Gummies don't exist within your inventory. They automatically go into Kangaskhan's Storage and stay there until you decide to use them. On the plus side, this means you don't have to account for space for them in your inventory. To use your Gummies, you head over to your Rescue Team Camps, to the left of your Home Base.
- Select the Rescue Team Camp with the Pokémon you wish to feed a Gummi. Note: Your Starter Pokémon and Partner Pokémon can be accessed from every Camp.
- Select the Pokémon you wish to feed a Gummi.
- Select Eat a Gummi.
- Select either Rainbow Gummi or DX Gummi.
- Confirm.
- If your Pokémon can acquire a new Rare Quality, compare the new with the old and select which you would like your Pokémon to have.
And there you have it. Your Pokémon got a stat boost and maybe even a new Rare Quality.
Questions about Gummies?
Do you have any questions about how to get or use Gummies in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX? Want to show off your best stat boos and Rare Quality? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our other Pokémon Mystery Dungeon guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
All 17 Italian Apple Stores are now closed through next week
We knew that Apple Stores would close in Italy this weekend. But now they're closed from tomorrow, too.
Ring Doorbell 3, Doorbell 3 Plus coming April 8, pre-orders available now
Ring has just announced four brand new products including its new Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus.
Apple doesn't want you in its stores in case you're carrying coronavirus
Apple is limiting the number of people who can enter its Apple Stores in an attempt to limit the spreading of coronavirus
Need an extra Nintendo Switch charging cable? Try these out!
If you need some extra cables for your Nintendo Switch, make sure the cables you get are high quality. These USB-C cables are our favorites you can choose from.