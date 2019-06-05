What you need to know
- Pokémon Sword and Shield will release on November 15, 2019.
- It will be a simultaneous global release.
- You can pre-order a double pack with both games.
Today's Pokémon Sword and Shield Direct gave us a load of new information about the upcoming games, but perhaps best of all is that Nintendo revealed when we can finally get our hands on them. Pokémon Sword and Shield will release simultaneously worldwide on November 15, 2019 for Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo also revealed that Pokémon Sword and Shield will feature a new phenomenon called Dynamax, which causes Pokémon to drastically increase in size and power. Have you ever wanted to battle with a skyscraper-sized Pikachu? Now you can. And the region's gyms have been specifically built to accommodate these larger-than-life battles. This is going to be our biggest Pokémon adventure yet, no pun intended.
Oh, and we got our very first look at the new legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. Just look at those lovable doggos. Poké Dogs? Wolves? Whatever you want to call them.
