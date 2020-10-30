As you venture around the Crown Tundra of Pokémon Sword and Shield you'll find shiny glowing footprints. These footprints are clues for finding the legendary Pokémon Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion. You need to find enough footprints for each respective Pokémon and report back to Sonia before you can capture the swords of justice (the nicknames for Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion). We've broken down the entire process for you.

Unlike hunting for Diglett on the Isle of Armor, there are actually more footprints in the Crown Tundra than you need to find. In other words, Gamefreak hid some extra footprints around to make things a bit easier. There are three different sets, and they're primarily in separate areas in the Crown Tundra, although sometimes footprints for different legendaries appear near each other. YouTuber Daedra has an excellent video (posted above) that shows you where to find all of the footprints. By following the path in this video, you'll have all the footprints in less than 15 minutes. Report back to Sonia

After you find 100 percent of the footprints needed for either Terrakion, Virizion, or Cobalion, make sure to report back to Sonia. The legendary Pokémon won't appear until you speak with her after finding the footprints. You can find Sonia in her home in Freezington. Catch Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion Now it's time to catch Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion! You can find the footprints for one, catch it, then look for more footprints or find all the footprints and then catch them. The order doesn't matter. Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion appear randomly within their respective areas. There isn't a specific location for them to appear in each area, so you'll have to look around. The images we have below are where they appeared for us, but they aren't the only spots they'll appear in each area. Go to the Frigid Sea to catch Cobalion. Go to the Giant's Bed to catch Virizion Go to the Lakeside Cave to catch Terrakion. Go back to Sonia to complete the quest. Catch Keldeo

One thing that makes Pokémon one of the best Nintendo Switch games is that the DLC adds more to explore. There are several hidden legendary and mythical Pokémon in the Crown Tundra, one of which requires you to have Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion. To catch Keldeo, you need to have Terrakion, Virizion, and Cobalion in your party and to fly to a small island near the Dyna Tree. We have a full guide to help you catch Keldeo, Regigigas , and more in the Crown Tundra to help you out.