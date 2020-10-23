The Crown Tundra, the second DLC released as part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass , is out now, and it's brought a bunch of new and returning Legendary Pokémon to the game. Catching these impressive creatures is always a highlight of a Pokémon game, and while it won't be easy to collect them all, we'll help you out by letting you know what to look out for.

Towards the end of the base game, you'll encounter and capture Eternatus . After you defeat Champion Leon, you'll be able to catch either Zacian or Zamazenta .

The first Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion, The Isle of Armor, introduced the Legendary Fighting Pokémon Kubfu , which you can acquire by fighting your way through one of the island's towers. It evolves into Urshifu , which has both a Fighting/Dark form and a Fighting/Water form.

The Crown Tundra adds a huge number of Legendary Pokémon to Pokémon Sword and Shield, including three brand new ones: Calyrex, Regidrago, and Regieleki. It also introduces Galarian variants on the Legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres that have new appearances and types.

Additionally, The Crown Tundra bring pretty much every Legendary from the previous generations into Pokémon Sword and Shield. Here's the full list of what's being added:

Articuno

Azelf

Cresselia

Dialga

Entei

Giratina

Groudon

Heatran

Ho-Oh

Kyogre

Landorus

Latias

Latios

Lugia

Lunala

Mesprit

Mewtwo

Moltres

Palkia

Raikou

Rayquaza

Reshiram

Solgaleo

Suicune

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Thundurus

Tornadus

Uxie

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zapdos

Zekrom

Zygarde

The legend continues

Catching all these Legendary Pokémon will take a lot of work, but every one you get will make your team extremely powerful and prepare you for the next fight. Keep checking back here for more information on all the new content offered in Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass.