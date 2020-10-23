The Crown Tundra, the second DLC released as part of the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass, is out now, and it's brought a bunch of new and returning Legendary Pokémon to the game. Catching these impressive creatures is always a highlight of a Pokémon game, and while it won't be easy to collect them all, we'll help you out by letting you know what to look out for.
Legendary Pokémon in Sword and Shield
Towards the end of the base game, you'll encounter and capture Eternatus. After you defeat Champion Leon, you'll be able to catch either Zacian or Zamazenta.
Legendary Pokémon in The Isle of Armor Expansion
The first Pokémon Sword and Shield expansion, The Isle of Armor, introduced the Legendary Fighting Pokémon Kubfu, which you can acquire by fighting your way through one of the island's towers. It evolves into Urshifu, which has both a Fighting/Dark form and a Fighting/Water form.
Legendary Pokémon in The Crown Tundra Expansion
The Crown Tundra adds a huge number of Legendary Pokémon to Pokémon Sword and Shield, including three brand new ones: Calyrex, Regidrago, and Regieleki. It also introduces Galarian variants on the Legendary birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres that have new appearances and types.
Additionally, The Crown Tundra bring pretty much every Legendary from the previous generations into Pokémon Sword and Shield. Here's the full list of what's being added:
- Articuno
- Azelf
- Cresselia
- Dialga
- Entei
- Giratina
- Groudon
- Heatran
- Ho-Oh
- Kyogre
- Landorus
- Latias
- Latios
- Lugia
- Lunala
- Mesprit
- Mewtwo
- Moltres
- Palkia
- Raikou
- Rayquaza
- Reshiram
- Solgaleo
- Suicune
- Tapu Bulu
- Tapu Fini
- Tapu Koko
- Tapu Lele
- Thundurus
- Tornadus
- Uxie
- Xerneas
- Yveltal
- Zapdos
- Zekrom
- Zygarde
The legend continues
Catching all these Legendary Pokémon will take a lot of work, but every one you get will make your team extremely powerful and prepare you for the next fight. Keep checking back here for more information on all the new content offered in Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple, Netflix frontrunners for 'No Time to Die' streaming deal
According to reports, Apple and Netflix lead the pack to land a streaming deal for the 25th James Bond film 'No Time to Die', following rumors that the film is being offered to streaming platforms for a "monstrous" sum.
O2 UK customers require a new SIM card to use 5G on the iPhone 12
Apple stores in the UK are providing O2 customers with new SIM cards with their iPhone 12 purchases so that they can use 5G on their new device. O2 has confirmed customers will need new SIM cards in order to take advantage of the new technology.
Apple to permanently close Apple Uptown in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The store, which has been temporarily closed since March, has already been under review for closure for some time according to Apple.
Spooky Nintendo Switch games listed from kid-friendly to terrifying
One of the best ways to get into the autumn spirit is by playing an awesome game, whether it be delightfully spooky or flat-out horror. Here are the best games to play on your Nintendo Switch this Halloween.