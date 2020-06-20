The highly anticipated DLC Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield has arrived. Now you can travel further into the Galar region to the Isle of Armor. There you will encounter 100 new Pokémon, face trials to evolve a brand new Legendary Pokémon, and earn tons of new rewards. You can even have a new Move Tutor teach your Pokémon brand new moves, and we here at iMore have all the details!
Mustard's Dojo and the new Move Tutor
Shortly after traveling to the Isle of Armor, you will find yourself training in Master Mustard's Dojo. While the Dojo's offerings are fairly slim at first, there is a new Move Tutor who will become available after you pick between Bulbasaur and Squirtle. He is one of Master Mustard's students who specializes in new moves, any of which he'll teach to your Pokémon for just five Armorite Ore.
How to use the new Move Tutor
Once unlocked, you can go visit the Move Tutor anytime to teach eligible Pokémon new moves. Just follow these easy steps:
- Go to Mustard's Dojo.
- Press A to talk to the Move Tutor.
Press A to select "Yes."
Using the left joystick or the D-pad, select the move you want him to teach your Pokémon. Hint: as you scroll through the list, the Pokémon capable of learning the select move will be indicated. You can also only select from the Pokémon in your party!
Press A to select the Pokémon you'd like to learn the move.
If your Pokémon already knows four move, Press A to select the move you'd like to forget.
The Move Tutor will take five Armorite Ore in exchange for teaching your Pokémon a new move.
Although five Armorite Ore per move might sound like a hefty price to pay, you can earn a bunch of Armorite Ore as you travel on the Isle of Armor. It can be a reward in some Max Raid Battles, Hidden Items, and can be multiplied by Digging Ma.
Moves available
The Move Tutor in Mustard's Dojo can teach 18 different moves, one for each of the different types.
|Name
|PP
|Attack
|Accuracy
|Decription
|Expanding Force
|10
|80
|100
|The user attacks the target with its psychic power. This move's power goes up and damages all opposing Pokémon on Psychic Terrain.
|Steel Roller
|5
|130
|100
|The user attacks while destroying the terrain. This move fails when the ground hasn't turned into a terrain.
|Scale Shot
|20
|25
|90
|The user attacks by shooting scales two to five times in a row. This move boosts the user's Speed stat but lowers its Defense stat.
|Meteor Beam
|10
|120
|90
|In this two-turn attack, the user gathers space power and boosts its Sp. Atk stat, then attacks the target on the next turn.
|Misty Explosion
|5
|100
|100
|The user attacks everything around it and faints upon using this move. This move's power is increased on Misty Terrain.
|Grassy Glide
|20
|70
|100
|Gliding on the ground, the user attacks the target. This move always goes first on Grassy Terrain.
|Rising Voltage
|20
|70
|100
|The user attacks with electric voltage rising from the ground. This move's power doubles when the target is on Electric Terrain.
|Terrain Pulse
|1
|50
|100
|The user utilizes the power of the terrain to attack. This move's type and power changes depending on the terrain when it's used.
|Skitter Smack
|10
|70
|90
|The user skitters behind the target to attack. This also lowers the target's Sp. Atk stat.
|Burning Jealousy
|5
|70
|100
|The user attacks with energy from jealousy. This leaves all opposing Pokémon that have had their stats boosted during the turn with a burn.
|Lash Out
|5
|75
|100
|The user lashes out to vent its frustration toward the target. If its stats were lowered during the turn, the power of this move is doubled.
|Poltergeist
|5
|110
|90
|The user attacks the target by controlling the target's item. The move fails if the target doesn't have an item.
|Corrosive Gas
|40
|--
|100
|The user surrounds everything around it with highly acidic gas and melts away items they hold.
|Coaching
|10
|--
|--
|The user properly coaches its ally Pokémon, boosting their Attack and Defense stats.
|Flip Turn
|20
|60
|100
|After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.
|Triple Axel
|10
|20
|90
|A consecutive three-kick attack that becomes more powerful with each successful hit.
|Dual Wingbeat
|10
|40
|90
|The user slams the target with its wings. The target is hit twice in a row.
|Scorching Sands
|10
|70
|100
|The user throws scorching sand at the target to attack. This may also leave the target with a burn.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about the Move Tutor on the Isle of Armor? Which of these awesome new moves is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
