The highly anticipated DLC Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield has arrived. Now you can travel further into the Galar region to the Isle of Armor. There you will encounter 100 new Pokémon, face trials to evolve a brand new Legendary Pokémon, and earn tons of new rewards. You can even have a new Move Tutor teach your Pokémon brand new moves, and we here at iMore have all the details!

Shortly after traveling to the Isle of Armor, you will find yourself training in Master Mustard's Dojo. While the Dojo's offerings are fairly slim at first, there is a new Move Tutor who will become available after you pick between Bulbasaur and Squirtle. He is one of Master Mustard's students who specializes in new moves, any of which he'll teach to your Pokémon for just five Armorite Ore.

How to use the new Move Tutor

Once unlocked, you can go visit the Move Tutor anytime to teach eligible Pokémon new moves. Just follow these easy steps:

Go to Mustard's Dojo. Press A to talk to the Move Tutor. Press A to select "Yes." Using the left joystick or the D-pad, select the move you want him to teach your Pokémon. Hint: as you scroll through the list, the Pokémon capable of learning the select move will be indicated. You can also only select from the Pokémon in your party! Press A to select the Pokémon you'd like to learn the move. If your Pokémon already knows four move, Press A to select the move you'd like to forget. The Move Tutor will take five Armorite Ore in exchange for teaching your Pokémon a new move.

Although five Armorite Ore per move might sound like a hefty price to pay, you can earn a bunch of Armorite Ore as you travel on the Isle of Armor. It can be a reward in some Max Raid Battles, Hidden Items, and can be multiplied by Digging Ma.

Moves available