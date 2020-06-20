Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

The highly anticipated DLC Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield has arrived. Now you can travel further into the Galar region to the Isle of Armor. There you will encounter 100 new Pokémon, face trials to evolve a brand new Legendary Pokémon, and earn tons of new rewards. You can even have a new Move Tutor teach your Pokémon brand new moves, and we here at iMore have all the details!

Mustard's Dojo and the new Move Tutor

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

Shortly after traveling to the Isle of Armor, you will find yourself training in Master Mustard's Dojo. While the Dojo's offerings are fairly slim at first, there is a new Move Tutor who will become available after you pick between Bulbasaur and Squirtle. He is one of Master Mustard's students who specializes in new moves, any of which he'll teach to your Pokémon for just five Armorite Ore.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

How to use the new Move Tutor

Once unlocked, you can go visit the Move Tutor anytime to teach eligible Pokémon new moves. Just follow these easy steps:

  1. Go to Mustard's Dojo.
  2. Press A to talk to the Move Tutor.

  3. Press A to select "Yes."

    Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

  4. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, select the move you want him to teach your Pokémon. Hint: as you scroll through the list, the Pokémon capable of learning the select move will be indicated. You can also only select from the Pokémon in your party!

    Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

  5. Press A to select the Pokémon you'd like to learn the move.

  6. If your Pokémon already knows four move, Press A to select the move you'd like to forget.

    Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

  7. The Move Tutor will take five Armorite Ore in exchange for teaching your Pokémon a new move.

    Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

Although five Armorite Ore per move might sound like a hefty price to pay, you can earn a bunch of Armorite Ore as you travel on the Isle of Armor. It can be a reward in some Max Raid Battles, Hidden Items, and can be multiplied by Digging Ma.

Moves available

Pokemon Sword Shield Isle Armor Move TutorSource: iMore

The Move Tutor in Mustard's Dojo can teach 18 different moves, one for each of the different types.

Name PP Attack Accuracy Decription
Expanding Force 10 80 100 The user attacks the target with its psychic power. This move's power goes up and damages all opposing Pokémon on Psychic Terrain.
Steel Roller 5 130 100 The user attacks while destroying the terrain. This move fails when the ground hasn't turned into a terrain.
Scale Shot 20 25 90 The user attacks by shooting scales two to five times in a row. This move boosts the user's Speed stat but lowers its Defense stat.
Meteor Beam 10 120 90 In this two-turn attack, the user gathers space power and boosts its Sp. Atk stat, then attacks the target on the next turn.
Misty Explosion 5 100 100 The user attacks everything around it and faints upon using this move. This move's power is increased on Misty Terrain.
Grassy Glide 20 70 100 Gliding on the ground, the user attacks the target. This move always goes first on Grassy Terrain.
Rising Voltage 20 70 100 The user attacks with electric voltage rising from the ground. This move's power doubles when the target is on Electric Terrain.
Terrain Pulse 1 50 100 The user utilizes the power of the terrain to attack. This move's type and power changes depending on the terrain when it's used.
Skitter Smack 10 70 90 The user skitters behind the target to attack. This also lowers the target's Sp. Atk stat.
Burning Jealousy 5 70 100 The user attacks with energy from jealousy. This leaves all opposing Pokémon that have had their stats boosted during the turn with a burn.
Lash Out 5 75 100 The user lashes out to vent its frustration toward the target. If its stats were lowered during the turn, the power of this move is doubled.
Poltergeist 5 110 90 The user attacks the target by controlling the target's item. The move fails if the target doesn't have an item.
Corrosive Gas 40 -- 100 The user surrounds everything around it with highly acidic gas and melts away items they hold.
Coaching 10 -- -- The user properly coaches its ally Pokémon, boosting their Attack and Defense stats.
Flip Turn 20 60 100 After making its attack, the user rushes back to switch places with a party Pokémon in waiting.
Triple Axel 10 20 90 A consecutive three-kick attack that becomes more powerful with each successful hit.
Dual Wingbeat 10 40 90 The user slams the target with its wings. The target is hit twice in a row.
Scorching Sands 10 70 100 The user throws scorching sand at the target to attack. This may also leave the target with a burn.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about the Move Tutor on the Isle of Armor? Which of these awesome new moves is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!

Pokémon Sword and Shield

Main

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.