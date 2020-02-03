In January 2020, Game Freak announced an Expansion Pass that would include a mix of 200 familiar and new Pokémon. We've combed through the video and other Game Freak announcements to scrounge up a list of all Pokémon we know that will be included in this expansion. We'll be adding to this list regularly until Game Freak releases an official list. Check back to keep updated! The Isle of Armor Expansion

Frozen Tundra Expansion Isle of Armor Expansion

Many Pokémon from previous generations that weren't in the core Gen 8 game are returning with the Expansion Pass. If one of your favorites didn't feature in the Galar Pokédex, you might just be able to capture it in the Isle of Armor. Returning Pokémon Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Horsea

Seadra

Kingdra

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Azurill

Marill

Azumarill

Zorua

Zoroark

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Larvesta

Volcarona

Dedenne

Rockruff

Lycanroc New Pokémon and Galarian variants Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Slowbro

Kubfu

Urshifu New Gigantamax forms

Gigantamax Rillaboom

Gigantamax Cinderace

Gigantamax Inteleon

Gigantamax Blastoise

Gigantamax Venusaur Crown Tundra Expansion

Many Pokémon from previous generations that weren't in the core Gen 8 game are returning with the Expansion Pass. If one of your favorites didn't feature in the Galar Pokédex, you might just be able to capture it in the Crown Tundra. Returning Pokémon Nidoran (M)

Nidorino

Nidoking

Nidoran (F)

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Elekid

Electabuzz

Electivire

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Cryogonal

Amaura

Aurorus Returning Legendaries Legendaries from the previous games will be catchable in the Frozen Tundra's special dens. Mewtwo

Entei

Raikou

Suicune

Ho-Oh

Lugia

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latios

Latias

Groudon

Kyogre

Rayquaza

Azelf

Mesprit

Uxie

Heatran

Cresselia

Dialga

Palkia

Giratina

Tornadus

Thundurus

Landorus

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Tapu Koko

Tapu Lele

Tapu Bulu

Tapu Fini

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma New Pokémon and Galarian variants While we have seen images for several new Galarian variants, we don't know many of their official names. We don't know the official names for any Pokémon denoted with an asterisk (*).

Galarian Slowking

Calyrex

Galarian Articuno*

Galarian Zapdos*

Galarian Moltres*

Unnamed Regi 1*

Unnamed Regi 2* So many Pokémon! With 200 Pokémon coming with the Expansion Pass, trainers are going to have fun collecting all of the creatures that weren't available in the main Sword and Shield game. Be sure to check back as we'll be updating this list as we learn more information. Remember to purchase the right version of the Expansion Pass to match your game.

