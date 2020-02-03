Blastoise and Venosaur Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion PassSource: iMore

In January 2020, Game Freak announced an Expansion Pass that would include a mix of 200 familiar and new Pokémon. We've combed through the video and other Game Freak announcements to scrounge up a list of all Pokémon we know that will be included in this expansion. We'll be adding to this list regularly until Game Freak releases an official list. Check back to keep updated!

Isle of Armor Expansion

The Isle of ArmorSource: The Pokémon Company

Many Pokémon from previous generations that weren't in the core Gen 8 game are returning with the Expansion Pass. If one of your favorites didn't feature in the Galar Pokédex, you might just be able to capture it in the Isle of Armor.

Returning Pokémon

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Kingdra
  • Magnemite
  • Magneton
  • Magnezone
  • Happiny
  • Chansey
  • Blissey
  • Azurill
  • Marill
  • Azumarill
  • Zorua
  • Zoroark
  • Fletchling
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Larvesta
  • Volcarona
  • Dedenne
  • Rockruff
  • Lycanroc

New Pokémon and Galarian variants

  • Galarian Slowpoke
  • Galarian Slowbro
  • Kubfu
  • Urshifu

New Gigantamax forms

Expansion Pass Pokemon Sword and ShieldSource: iMore

  • Gigantamax Rillaboom
  • Gigantamax Cinderace
  • Gigantamax Inteleon
  • Gigantamax Blastoise
  • Gigantamax Venusaur

Crown Tundra Expansion

The Crown TundraSource: The Pokémon Company

Many Pokémon from previous generations that weren't in the core Gen 8 game are returning with the Expansion Pass. If one of your favorites didn't feature in the Galar Pokédex, you might just be able to capture it in the Crown Tundra.

Returning Pokémon

  • Nidoran (M)
  • Nidorino
  • Nidoking
  • Nidoran (F)
  • Nidorina
  • Nidoqueen
  • Zubat
  • Golbat
  • Crobat
  • Elekid
  • Electabuzz
  • Electivire
  • Spheal
  • Sealeo
  • Walrein
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Gible
  • Gabite
  • Garchomp
  • Cryogonal
  • Amaura
  • Aurorus

Returning Legendaries

Legendaries from the previous games will be catchable in the Frozen Tundra's special dens.

  • Mewtwo
  • Entei
  • Raikou
  • Suicune
  • Ho-Oh
  • Lugia
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Latios
  • Latias
  • Groudon
  • Kyogre
  • Rayquaza
  • Azelf
  • Mesprit
  • Uxie
  • Heatran
  • Cresselia
  • Dialga
  • Palkia
  • Giratina
  • Tornadus
  • Thundurus
  • Landorus
  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Kyurem
  • Xerneas
  • Yveltal
  • Zygarde
  • Tapu Koko
  • Tapu Lele
  • Tapu Bulu
  • Tapu Fini
  • Solgaleo
  • Lunala
  • Necrozma

New Pokémon and Galarian variants

While we have seen images for several new Galarian variants, we don't know many of their official names. We don't know the official names for any Pokémon denoted with an asterisk (*).

Legendary Bird Galarian variants Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion PassSource: iMore

  • Galarian Slowking
  • Calyrex
  • Galarian Articuno*
  • Galarian Zapdos*
  • Galarian Moltres*
  • Unnamed Regi 1*
  • Unnamed Regi 2*

So many Pokémon!

With 200 Pokémon coming with the Expansion Pass, trainers are going to have fun collecting all of the creatures that weren't available in the main Sword and Shield game. Be sure to check back as we'll be updating this list as we learn more information. Remember to purchase the right version of the Expansion Pass to match your game.

