One of the latest new features introduced to Pokémon Sword and Shield in the Isle of Armor is the Cram-o-matic. This little machine, designed to look like Cramorant, can turn some of your junk into amazing items, but be careful, it can also turn amazing items into junk. How do you know what to stick in the Cram-o-matic? Don't worry, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of the Cram-o-matic! What is the Cram-o-matic?

How do you work the Cram-o-matic?

How do you get new recipes?

What are Apricorns?

All the recipes

All the TR recipes What is the Cram-o-matic? Invented by Hyde, the genius son of Mustard and Honey, the Cram-o-matic is an item recycler. Simply put, you stick four items you don't need into it and you get one item in return. While that might seem like a bit of a ripoff, many of the items you can get are worth considerably more than the items you put in. You'll need to give Hyde a few Watts to get it up and going, but it's well worth the investment. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo How do you work the Cram-o-matic? Once the Cram-o-matic is working, Hyde will let you use it as often as you'd like. Just follow these easy steps: Press A to examine the Cram-o-matic. Press A to select Combine items. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, scroll through your Berries, Treasures, or Other Items. Press A to confirm your selections. Press A to save your game. The Cram-o-matic will spit out your new item. Repeat this process as often as you'd like and try out lots of combinations to see what you can make. How do you get new recipes?

While you don't need recipes to operate the Cram-o-matic, Hyde will happily share all of his recipes with you... for a price. For 100 Watts, Hyde will share a recipe, seemingly at random. You'll have to make sure to take notes though, because those recipes aren't saved anywhere once you buy them. Fortunately, you don't need to buy recipes because they're the same for everyone. If you put in four Fossilized Birds, you'll get the same Cell Battery that I got, everytime. The only exception to this is if you use Apricorns. What are Apricorns?

Originally introduced in the Johto region of Gen II, Apricorns served as the very first Poké Balls long before Poké Balls were invented hundreds of years prior. Although most Trainers use modern day Poké Balls, Apricorns can still be used to craft rare types of Poké Balls. In Pokémon Sword and Shield, Apricorns can be found growing on the Isle of Armor. If you gather up enough of them, they can be used in the Cram-o-matic to craft rare types of Poké Balls. However, unlike in Gen II games, the results of putting Apricorns in the Cram-o-matic are entirely random. While the rest of your recipes will consistently produce the same items over and over again, if you're using Apricorns, your results will be random. Recipes While putting Apricorns into the Cram-o-matic gives random results, there are many items which make the same items every time. Keep in mind, there are hundreds of possibilities and several items have multiple possible recipes. Also the order of the items matters! These are some of the best recipes we've found:

Item A Item B Item C Item D Result Rare Candy Rare Candy Rare Candy Rare Candy Ability Capsule Sticky Barb Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Absorb Bulb Dusk Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Adrenaline Orb Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Tiny Mushroom Big Mushroom Nugget Nugget Nugget Nugget Big Nugget Pearl Pearl Pearl Pearl Big Pearl Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Black Sludge Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Comet Shard Bottle Cap Big Nugget Big Nugget Comet Shard Comet Shard Bottle Cap Light Ball Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Dubious Disc Hard Stone Hard Stone Hard Stone Hard Stone Ever Stone Macho Brace Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Expert Belt Fire Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Flame Orb Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Bottle Cap Gold Bottle Cap Tiny Mushroom Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Grassy Seed Float Stone Float Stone Float Stone Float Stone Hard Stone Ice Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Icy Rock Thunder Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Light Ball Thick Club Thick Club Rare Bone Rare Bone Light Clay Any Power Item Any Power Item Any Power Item Any Power Item Macho Brace Iron Ball Iron Ball Iron Ball Iron Ball Metal Coat Moon Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Misty Seed Shiny Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Misty Seed Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Comet Shard Comet Shard Mystic Water Fossilized Dino Fossilized Dino Fossilized Dino Fossilized Dino Never Melt Ice Mago Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Odd Incense Wiki Berry Pearl Pearl Pearl Oval Stone Big Pearl Big Pearl Big Pearl Big Pearl Pearl String Toxic Orb Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Poison Barb Armorite Ore Armorite Ore Armorite Ore Armorite Ore PP Up Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget Big Nugget PP Up Lum Berry Lum Berry Lum Berry Lum Berry Pretty Feather Big Pearl Big Pearl Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Prism Scale Lagging Tail Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay Protector Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Blue Apricorn Quick Powder Comet Shard Comet Shard Comet Shard Comet Shard Rare Candy Fire Stone Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Red Card Red Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Red Card Mago Berry Fossilized Bird Silver Powder Protective Pads Ring Target Everstone Everstone Everstone Everstone Rocky Helmet Berry Sweet Metal Coat Reseli Berry Silver Powder Room Service Moon Stone Sweet Apple Black Sludge Sticky Barb Sachet Black Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Scope Lens Pesto Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Pecha Berry Sea Incese Any Feather Any Feather Any Feather Any Feather Sharp Beak Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Fossilized Fish Shell Bell Oran Berry Maranga Berry Sweet Apple Blunder Policy Smoke Ball Aspear Berry Aspear Berry Aspear Berry Aspear Berry Snowball Dusk Stone Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Spell Tag Persim Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Oran Berry Stardust Stardust Stardust Stardust Stardust Star Piece Nugget Nugget Nugget Comet Shard Terrain Extender Qualot Berry Qualot Berry Qualot Berry Qualot Berry Toxic Orb Pecha Berry Pecha Berry PP Up PP Up Upgrade Babiri Berry Smoke Ball Power Anklet Aguav Berry Utility Umbrella Absorb Bulb Absorb Bulb Absorb Bulb Absorb Bulb White Herb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb Sticky Barb White Herb Maranga Berry Maranga Berry Maranga Berry Maranga Berry Wide Lens Rare Bone Rare Bone Rare Bone Rare Bone Wishing Piece Balm Mushroom Rare Bone Stardust Pearl Wishing Piece Any Sweet Any Sweet Any Sweet Any Sweet Random Sweet Any Apricorn Any Apricorn Any Apricorn Any Apricorn Random Poké Ball

Any Evolution Stone - There are a number of recipes which are dependent upon the first item. If Any Evolution Stone* is in the second, third, and fourth slots, you can substitute: Fire Stone, Water Stone, Thunder Stone, Leaf Stone, Moon Stone, Sun Stone, Shiny Stone, Dusk Stone, Dawn Stone, Ice Stone, Dynamax Candy, or any EXP Candy. TR Recipes In addition to tons of useful items, you can also use the Cram-o-Matic to make TRs.

Item A Item B Item C Item D TR Ability Capsule Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR00 Swords Dance Lucky Egg Lucky Egg Lucky Egg Lucky Egg TR01 Body Slam Water Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* TR04 Surf Comet Shard Comet Shard Berry Sweet Clover Sweet TR06 Blizzard Leppa Berry Leppa Berry Leppa Berry Leppa Berry TR07 Low Kick Any STAT Drink Any STAT Drink Any STAT Drink Any STAT Drink TR07 Low Kick Comet Shard Comet Shard Nigget Big Nugget TR10 Earthquake Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS Exp. Candy XS TR12 Agility PP Up Iron Protien Zinc TR13 Focus Energy Flame Orb Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR15 Fire Blast Pearl Pearl Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom TR16 Waterfall White Apricorn Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Tri19 Tri Attack Quick Powder Quick Powder Quick Powder Quick Powder TR20 Substitute HP Up Berry Sweet Brave Mint Leftovers TR21 Reversal Hondew Berry Hondew Berry Hondew Berry Hondew Berry TR23 Spikes Stardust Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy TR23 Spikes Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay Light Clay TR25 Psyshock Power Lens Power Lens Power Lens Power Lens TR25 Psyshock Normal Gem Normal Gem Normal Gem Normal Gem TR26 Endure White Apricron Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR27 Sleeptalk Normal Gem Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR29 Baton Pass Quick Claw Quick Claw Quick Claw Quick Claw TR30 Encore Reaper Cloth Reaper Cloth Reaper Cloth Reaper Cloth TR33 Shadow Ball Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M Exp. Candy M TR34 Future Sight Chilan Berry Spell Tag Power Lens Power Bracer TR35 Uproar Red Apricorn Red Apricorn Big Nugget Big Nugget TR36 Heat Wave Iapapa Berry Iapapa Berry Iapapa Berry Iapapa Berry TR37 Taunt Light Clay Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR38 Trick Armorite Ore Wishing Piece Wishing PIece Wishing Piece TR39 Superpower Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L Exp. Candy L TR40 Skill Swap Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL Exp. Candy XL TR40 Skill Swap Sun Stone Fire Stone Dawn Stone Flame Orb TR 41 Blaze Kick Rare Candy Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy TR44 Cosmic Power Rare Candy Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S Exp. Candy S TR44 Cosmic Power Aguav Berry Aguav Berry Aguav Berry Aguav Berry TR47 Dragon Claw Destiny Knot Destiny Knot Destiny Knot Destiny Knot TR49 Calm Mind Metal Coat Soft Sand Light Clay Iron Ball TR52 Gyro Ball Power Band Comet Shard Comet Shard Comet Shard TR53 Close Combat Black Sludge Iron Ball Iron Ball Iron Ball TR54 Toxic Spikes Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry Kelpsy Berry TR56 Aura Sphere Oran Berry Oran Berry PP Up PP Up TR57 Poison Jab Leaf Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* TR59 Seed Bomb Honey Honey Honey Honey TR60 X-Scissor Dragon Scale Razor Claw Razor Claw Razor Claw TR62 Dragon Pulse Leftovers Leftovers Leftovers Leftovers TR65 Energy Ball Soft Sand Soft Sand Soft Sand Soft Sand TR67 Earth Power Iapapa Berry Iapapa Berry Rare Bone Rare Bone TR68 Nasty Plot Metal Coat Razor Claw Tart Apple Eviolite TR70 Flash Cannon Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Pearl String Pearl String TR72 Power Whip Gold Bottle Cap Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR73 Gunk Shot White Herb White Herb White Herb White Herb TR77 Grass Knot Balm Mushroom Balm Mushroom Dynamax Candy Dynamax Candy TR77 Grass Knot Poison Barb Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR78 Sludge Wave Iron Ball Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR79 Heavy Slam Metal Coat Metal Coat Metal Coat Metal Coat TR79 Heavy Slam Thunder Stone Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* Any Evolution Stone* TR80 Electro Ball Pure Incense Choice Band Black Glasses Throat Spray TR82 Stored Power Chilan Berry Chilan Berry Chilan Berry Chilan Berry TR85 Work Up Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Cheri Berry Cheri Berry TR88 Heat Crash Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry Figy Berry TR88 Heat Crash Black Sludge Black Sludge Black Sludge Black Sludge TR91 Venom Drench Sachet Protector Reaper Cloth Whipped Dream TR92 Dazzling Gleam Rare Candy Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR97 Psychic Fangs Pearl Stardust Pearl String Star Piece TR98 Liquidation Zinc Wishing Piece Wishing Piece Wishing Piece TR99 Body Press