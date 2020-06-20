The highly anticipated DLC Expansion Pass: Isle of Armor has finally arrived and with it, you can further explore the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield! Shortly after arriving on the Isle of Armor, you meet Mrs. Honey and Master Mustard, the couple who run the Dojo. While Master Mustard will be helping you train, Mrs. Honey manages the Dojo and needs your help to really make it shine! Master Mustard's Dojo

The Dojo is the center of activity on the Isle of Armor. You will begin your new journey at the Dojo and return there in between your various tasks. At first, the Dojo doesn't have too much to offer, but with a little investment, you can help Mrs. Honey upgrade the Dojo. All it takes is a few Watts. Okay, maybe more than a few, but the upgrades are pretty awesome, and the Isle of Armor offers new ways to earn Watts. Personally, I recommend saving your Armorite Ore for Digging Pa, who can dig up hundreds of thousands of Watts at a time if you're lucky! How to upgrade the Dojo

Upgrading the Dojo is super easy, although you might not be able to do it all in one go. Fortunately, you can donate as many Watts as you have or just a few, and return whenever you'd like to continue upgrading. Just follow these easy steps: Go to the Dojo. Press A to talk to Mrs. Honey. Press A to select "I'm here to share some Watts!" Hint: you can also ask what the next goalpost is to find out how much you've already donated and what Mrs. Honey's next upgrade will be. Press A to select the number of Watts you wish to donate. Hint: the amounts you can donate increase the more you upgrade. Press A to select Yes. Repeat until you've fully upgraded your Dojo (or run out of Watts!) Each upgrade will add something new to the Dojo, culminating with Mrs. Honey's Rare League Card. None of these upgrades are necessary to complete the DLC storyline, but they do give you access to more on the Isle of Armor. All the upgrades available

While Mrs. Honey will usually tell you what the next upgrade to unlock will be and how much it will cost, for those who want to plan ahead, here are all 14 upgrades: 5,000 Watts – A full time hairstylist sets up shop at the Dojo.

10,000 Watts – A Rotomi terminal will be delivered to the Dojo.

20,000 Watts – The Rotomi software will be uploaded.

30,000 Watts – A basic vending machine will be delivered to the Dojo.

40,000 Watts – Soda Pop can be purchased from the vending machine.

50,000 Watts – Lemonade can be purchased from the vending machine.

100,000 Watts – The refrigerator will be stocked with curry cooking ingredients such as Moomoo Cheese, Large Leeks, and Sausages.

200,000 Watts – Protein and Iron can be purchased from the vending machine.

300,000 Watts – Calcium and Zinc can be purchased from the vending machine.

400,000 Watts – HP Up and Carbos can be purchased from the vending machine.

500,000 Watts – The Dojo background can be used on your League Card.

800,000 Watts – Mrs. Honey will give you her League Card.

1,000,000 Watts – Mrs. Honey will challenge you to a Pokémon Battle.

3,280,000 Watts – You'll go on a walk with Mrs. Honey and she will give you her Rare League Card. Over three million Watts might sound like a hefty price to completely upgrade the Dojo, but once you start visiting Digging Pa, you'll find it's not so hard to earn that.