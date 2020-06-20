The highly anticipated DLC Expansion Pass: Isle of Armor has finally arrived and with it, you can further explore the Galar region of Pokémon Sword and Shield! Shortly after arriving on the Isle of Armor, you meet Mrs. Honey and Master Mustard, the couple who run the Dojo. While Master Mustard will be helping you train, Mrs. Honey manages the Dojo and needs your help to really make it shine!
Master Mustard's Dojo
The Dojo is the center of activity on the Isle of Armor. You will begin your new journey at the Dojo and return there in between your various tasks. At first, the Dojo doesn't have too much to offer, but with a little investment, you can help Mrs. Honey upgrade the Dojo. All it takes is a few Watts. Okay, maybe more than a few, but the upgrades are pretty awesome, and the Isle of Armor offers new ways to earn Watts. Personally, I recommend saving your Armorite Ore for Digging Pa, who can dig up hundreds of thousands of Watts at a time if you're lucky!
How to upgrade the Dojo
Upgrading the Dojo is super easy, although you might not be able to do it all in one go. Fortunately, you can donate as many Watts as you have or just a few, and return whenever you'd like to continue upgrading. Just follow these easy steps:
- Go to the Dojo.
Press A to talk to Mrs. Honey.
Press A to select "I'm here to share some Watts!" Hint: you can also ask what the next goalpost is to find out how much you've already donated and what Mrs. Honey's next upgrade will be.
Press A to select the number of Watts you wish to donate. Hint: the amounts you can donate increase the more you upgrade.
Press A to select Yes.
Repeat until you've fully upgraded your Dojo (or run out of Watts!)
Each upgrade will add something new to the Dojo, culminating with Mrs. Honey's Rare League Card. None of these upgrades are necessary to complete the DLC storyline, but they do give you access to more on the Isle of Armor.
All the upgrades available
While Mrs. Honey will usually tell you what the next upgrade to unlock will be and how much it will cost, for those who want to plan ahead, here are all 14 upgrades:
- 5,000 Watts – A full time hairstylist sets up shop at the Dojo.
- 10,000 Watts – A Rotomi terminal will be delivered to the Dojo.
- 20,000 Watts – The Rotomi software will be uploaded.
- 30,000 Watts – A basic vending machine will be delivered to the Dojo.
- 40,000 Watts – Soda Pop can be purchased from the vending machine.
- 50,000 Watts – Lemonade can be purchased from the vending machine.
- 100,000 Watts – The refrigerator will be stocked with curry cooking ingredients such as Moomoo Cheese, Large Leeks, and Sausages.
- 200,000 Watts – Protein and Iron can be purchased from the vending machine.
- 300,000 Watts – Calcium and Zinc can be purchased from the vending machine.
- 400,000 Watts – HP Up and Carbos can be purchased from the vending machine.
- 500,000 Watts – The Dojo background can be used on your League Card.
- 800,000 Watts – Mrs. Honey will give you her League Card.
- 1,000,000 Watts – Mrs. Honey will challenge you to a Pokémon Battle.
- 3,280,000 Watts – You'll go on a walk with Mrs. Honey and she will give you her Rare League Card.
Over three million Watts might sound like a hefty price to completely upgrade the Dojo, but once you start visiting Digging Pa, you'll find it's not so hard to earn that.
Questions?
Do you have any questions about upgrading the Dojo in the Isle of Armor? Will you be getting every upgrade? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Sword and Shield guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
Review: Avoid the cable tangle with Nomad's 4-in-1 Universal USB-C Cable
Nomad's Universal Cables cut the clutter by consolidating your charging cables. I went hands-on with the Nomad Universal USB-C Cable, which is four cables in one.
Microsoft's Brad Smith calls out Apple's App Store policies
Microsoft's chief legal officer, Brad Smith, spoke about app store policies and the "toll" developers need to pay to be in app stores. Smith was referring to Apple's App Store, which is in the spotlight from both the EU and the House antitrust subcommittee.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.