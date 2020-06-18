Once you've made it through the Tower of Waters or the Tower of Darkness, you'll quickly discover that your Urshifu doesn't actually know how to Gigantmax yet. Unfortunately, this big bear doesn't seem to like the taste of mushrooms, so there's no way he's eating plain Max Soup. However, you can still get him to eat this mushroom-filled dish if you prepare it a special way. Here's what you need to do in order to make Urshifu eat Max Soup and learn how to Gigantamax.

By the way, if you aren't sure which version Urshifu you want your Kubfu to evolve into, check out our comparison: Which Urshifu fighting stlye should you choose?

How to make Urshifu learn to Gigantamax

After completing either the Tower of Waters or the Tower of Darkness you'll find your way back to the dojo. Go inside and you'll run into Hop. While talking to Hop and Mustard, you'll learn that Urshifu hasn't learned how to Gigantamax yet. To make matters worse, this giant bear doesn't like the taste of Max Soup. With the help of Mustard and Hop, you'll discover that Urshifu will still eat the soup if the special ingredient is added to the dish. Your task is to figure out what that ingredient is.

After running into Hop at the dojo, head for the Forest of Focus. You'll see Hop standing at the border between the Soothing Wetlands and the Forest of Focus. Walk a short distance into the forest and you'll meet a lost Petilil. Hop will stay behind to watch it while you search the forest for a Lilligant. I found her near the bridge on the opposite side of the forest that leads to the Training Lowlands. Approach the Lilligant and press A to initiate an interaction. Lilligant will now want to follow you. Bring the Lilligant back to Hop. It will follow your movements as you walk through the forest. Either do so on foot or slowly on your bike. If you go too fast, you'll leave it behind. When you get close enough to Hop with Lilligant in tow, Press A to begin the reunion scene between Lilligant and Petilil. You'll receive some Lilligant nectar for helping out. Hop will inform you that Lilligant's nectar won't do. Now he wants you to look for Applin nectar. He'll run off into the Forest of Focus. Follow Hop into the Forest of Focus. When you get close enough to a specific berry tree, an Applin will appear. However, the Applin runs away from you and heads towards the nearby berry tree. Walk towards the berry tree. The Applin will become scared and will fall on your head before running away leaving some of its nectar behind. Hop will determine that Applin nectar doesn't work either. Head towards the Honeycalm Island located to the North-west of the Isle of Armor. You'll be able to see it when standing on the shore next to the Tower of Waters. When you get to the honeycomb-shaped island talk to Hop. Interact with the large tree at the center of the island. Select Yes when it asks you if you want to shake it. You will be sucked into a Wild Dynamax Vesipiquen den. Defeat the Vespiquen in battle. We recommend using Electric-Type attacks to quickly take her down. You'll recieve a comb of Max Honey for winning. Now head back to the dojo. When you enter the dojo a cutscene will ensue. Once it ends, head to the kitchen and speak with the man next to the stove. Select Yep! Select Urshifu from your Boxes. Select Of course to feed your Urshifu the special Max Soup.

Now that you've taken all of these steps, you're ready to face Dojo Master Mustard for the final time. Head on back to the dojo's Battle Court and see if you can take on the master when he isn't holding anything back. Now's the perfect chance to show off Urshifu's new Gigantamaxing capabilities.

Kodiak moment

Now that you know how to make this muscular bear Pokémon learn to Gigantamax you've got yet another powerful creature on your team. Have fun exploring the rest of the Isle of Armor. I hope you enjoy taking on Max Raid Battles with your new Gigantamax Urshifu in tow.