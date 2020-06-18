Marks were introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield as a way to give Pokémon a bit more personality. They're similar to ribbons in that you can attach a mark to a Pokémon and change the title that appears when you send them into battle. Unlike ribbons, you can't earn marks for your Pokémon. Instead, they appear on some Pokémon that you encounter in the wild. Luckily, the Mark Charm makes it more likely for Pokémon with marks to appear. Here's how to get the Mark Charm in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
The Mark Charm comes as a reward for completing the Isle of Armor Pokédex. That means you have to grab the DLC expansion and then catch all 210 Pokémon in the Isle of Armor Pokédex. This can take some time, but you can transfer Pokémon from previous generations through Pokémon HOME to speed up the process. Once you've completed your Pokédex, you can grab the Mark Charm.
- Go to the Fields of Honor and enter Armor Station.
- Speak to the scientist in the white lab coat.
Note: Some people don't see the Pokémon they transfer from Pokémon HOME in the Isle of Armor Pokédex. The reported solution for this issue is to put Pokémon into daycare and take them out.
The scientist will then express her excitement and give you several rewards. For completing the Isle of Armor Pokédex, you receive the Mark Charm, a certificate, a Replica Gold Crown, and a mark on your League Card.
At this time, it's not confirmed how much the Mark Charm increases your chances of encountering Pokémon with marks.
