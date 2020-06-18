You work hard to complete your Pokédex, and it's nice to show off sometimes. The Replica Gold Crown is one of the many rewards you receive for completing the Isle of Armor Pokédex. Here's how to get it.
To get the Replica Gold Crown, you have to grab the Isle of Armor DLC expansion and then catch all 210 Pokémon in the Isle of Armor Pokédex. This can take some time, but you can transfer Pokémon from previous generations through Pokémon HOME to speed up the process. Once you've completed your Pokédex, you can get the Replica Gold Crown.
- Go to the Fields of Honor and enter Armor Station.
Speak to the scientist in the white lab coat.
Note: Some people don't see the Pokémon they transfer from Pokémon HOME in the Isle of Armor Pokédex. The reported solution for this issue is to put Pokémon into daycare and take them out.
The scientist will then express her excitement and give you several rewards. For completing the Isle of Armor Pokédex, you receive the Replica Gold Crown, the Mark Charm, a certificate, and a mark on your League Card.
