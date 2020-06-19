The Isle of Armor DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield has finally arrived, and with it comes the ability for the Gen VIII Starter Pokémon to Gigantamax! If you're already attached to your Starter Pokémon, don't worry! You won't have to replace it to enjoy the new Gigantamax form. We, here at iMore have everything you need to know to get your Starter Pokémon ready for this gigantic journey! What is Gigantamax anyway? Gigantamax is a new form that certain Pokémon can take in the Galar region of Gen VIII. This form blows up your Pokémon to enormous proportions, changes their look, and gives them crazy strong new moves. However, only a handful of species are even capable of Gigantamaxing, and only select individual Pokémon of those species have the ability. Most Gigantamax Pokémon up til now came from Max Raid Battles, or Mystery Gifts, but with the introduction of the Isle of Armor, any individual Pokémon whose species can Gigantamax can be upgraded to a Gigantamax Pokémon. Even better, the Gen VIII Starter Pokémon all have awesome new Gigantamax forms. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Making Max Soup

A new item introduced in the Isle of Armor DLC, Max Soup is the key to unlocking Gigantamax Pokémon. This soup is made from rare Max Mushrooms that can only be found in a few areas on the island. Once you've made it, you can feed it to any Pokémon species capable of Gigantamaxing, including your Starter Pokémon to unlock their Gigantamax ability. To make Max Soup, follow these easy steps: Get three Max Mushrooms. Hint: While rare, these spawn in Brawlers' Cave, Courageous Cavern, Forest of Focus, and Warm-Up Tunnel. Return to the dojo's kitchen. Press A to talk to the student manning the stove. Press A to select "Yep!" Using the left joystick or the D-pad, select your Starter Pokémon (or any other Pokémon you wish to feed Max Soup.) Press A to confirm. Press A to select "Of course!" Enjoy your new Gigantamax Pokémon! While any Pokémon species capable of Gigantamaxing can be fed Max Soup, the Isle of Armor also added new Gigantamax forms for your Starter Pokémon. These forms come with powerful new attacks and awesome new looks. Gigantamax Rillaboom

Source: The Pokémon Company

When Gigantamaxed, Rillaboom soars over 91 feet tall and its singular drum expands into an entire set of drums. The sound of its drumming is said to be loud enough to be heard across oceans, and it will inspire any who hear it to start dancing to the beat. Using its new Grass type move G-Max Drum Solo, Rillaboom can control huge roots to attack its opponents. It does more damage than with other G-Max moves and ignores the effects of its opponents abilities! Gigantamax Cinderace

Source: The Pokémon Company

At more than 88 foot tall, Gigantamax Cinderace has the strongest kick of any Pokémon. While it can kick its opponents directly, where it really shines is its new G-Max move G-Max Fireball. Summoning a massive pyro ball, Cinderace sends this flaming ball hurtling towards its enemies where it explodes upon impact! More powerful than other Fire type G-Max moves, G-Max Fireball also ignores the abilities of Cinderace's opponents. Gigantamax Inteleon

Source: The Pokémon Company