If you're like me and have a hard time choosing between Pokémon evolutions, then you're probably unsure about which version of Urshifu you want Kubfu to evolve into in the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass. Since this was a tough decision for me to make, I've created this guide, which details the differences between the two Urshifu appearances and fighting styles. Hopefully, this information will help you feel better informed so you can confidently choose whether to have your Kubfu fight their way through the Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters. I'll hold off from giving my recommendation until the very end. Where to get Kubfu

After purchasing the Expansion Pass, players can fly to the Isle of Armor and discover a dojo. If players complete all of the main quests associated with the dojo, they will receive a Kubfu. Kubfu then can evolve into one of two Urshifu forms: Fighting/Dark-type Single Strike Style or Fighting/Water-type Rapid Strike Style. The type that Kubfu turns into will depend on whether the player decides to fight through the island's Tower of Darkness or the Tower of Waters.

If you're someone who likes to decide on their Pokémon choices solely by looks, then take a look at these pictures and see which version is more aesthetically pleasing for you. Urshifu appearances As far as looks go, the two are relatively the same but with subtle fur differences. For the Fighting/Dark-type Single Strike Style Urshifu, the fur tends to stick up skyward while the Fighting/Water-type Rapid Strike Style Urshifu has fur that tends to point more towards the ground. Otherwise, the markings and build are basically the same between the two versions. However, there are some more marked differences once these Urshifu Gigantamax.

Regardless of which version you choose, both Urshifu have the ability to Gigantamax after you reach a certain point in the DLC. When using special attacks or Gigantamaxing, the Rapid Strike Style will give off blue coloring to match its Water-typing while the Single Strike Style will have black and red coloring to match its Dark-typing. So, if you tend to gravitate towards one of those colors more than the other, this might also be an excellent way to determine which version you should get. Urshifu attacks

Either Urshifu learns the same basic attacks as it levels up. However, depending on the version you choose, Urshifu will memorize a different signature move. Urishifu Single Strike Style - This version is a Fighting/Dark-type. It has the option of learning the signature move, Wicked Blow. This is a Dark-type attack that always results in a critical hit and ignores any of the intended target's stat changes.

Urishifu Rapid Strike Style - This version is a Fighting/Water-type. It has the option of learning the signature move, Surging Strikes. This is a Water-type attack that always hits its target three times, and each of the three strikes results in a critical hit. This attack also ignores any of the target's stat changes.

Signature move Wicked Blow (Single Strike Style) Surging Strikes (Rapid Strike Style) Description A Dark-type attack that always results in a critical hit A Water-type attack that hits the target three times, with each strike landing a critical hit Type Dark Water Category Physical Physical PP 5 5 Power 80 25 Accuracy 100% 100%