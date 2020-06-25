Armorite Ore is a valuable commodity in Pokémon Sword and Shield. There are a few ways to gather Armorite Ore, including hunting down Digging Ma. Digging Ma will dig for Armorite Ore and give you what she finds. She moves after every time she digs and can be tricky to find. Here are all 15 locations Digging Ma can appear in Pokémon and Shield on the Isle of Armor. Who is Digging Ma? Mother of the Digging Duo, Digging Ma is an NPC who can be found on the Isle of Armor. She will dig specifically for Armorite Ore. Unlike the Digging Duo, Digging Ma's shovel can break and if it does, you lose any ore she might have already dug up. She has an exceptionally low success rate of digging for Armorite Ore. If you say no to her initial question, she'll just give you a single piece rather than you having to risk not getting any at all. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo Where is Digging Ma? Unlike the Digging Duo and Digging Pa, Digging Ma moves each time you interact with her. Fortunately, there are 15 specific places she can show up and we've gathered them all here. Quick tip: You can see Digging Ma's shovel before you see her. Keep an eye out for the shovel and save yourself the time you'd spend going all the way to each location. Challenge Road

Fly to the Tower of Darkness and go to the left. You'll see a Raid Den on the top of a cliff. From that den, you can see if Digging Ma is just below the cliff. If she is there, wrap around the left as you go downhill to talk to her. Training Lowlands

Fly to the Tower of Darkness and go down the stairs ahead of you. Turn right and head down the stairs. On your right, look down the cliff to see if Digging Ma is in the grass below. If she is, go down the stairs and loop around back to her. Brawlers' Cave

Fly to the Tower of Darkness and go straight down all the stairs to enter Brawlers' Cave. Spiral down to the left look behind the pillar on the right below. If Digging Ma is there, loop around and talk to her. You can also reach this spot by flying to the Fields of Honor, going through the Soothing Wetlands, and entering Brawlers' Cave. Workout Sea

Fly to the Fields of Honor and go down to the beach. Turn left on the beach and bike towards the island with three trees. Digging Ma appears on the left side of the island. Warm-Up Tunnel

Fly to the Training Lowlands (where Digging Pa is) and go into Warm-Up Tunnel. Digging Ma appears on the first offshoot of the tunnel to the left. Potbottom Desert

Fly to the Training Lowlands and go through the Warm-Up Tunnel. Bike straight into the Potbottom Desert to the top of the hill you see straight ahead of you (there's a Diglett on the top of the hill also). From the hill, look left to see if Digging Ma is there. She appears near some rocks near the edge of the desert. Fields of Honor

Fly to the Fields of Honor and head left from the Dojo. Digging Ma appears by the tall tree and the Raid Den overlooking the water. Corageous Cavern

Fly to the Fields of Honor and go into the Courageous Cavern. The entrance to the cavern is a bit hidden and is on the river in the Fields of Honor. Go through the cavern hugging the wall on the right. Digging Ma will appear in a little nook that also has a Raid Den. Loop Lagoon

You can get to Loop Lagoon a couple of different ways, but the easiest way is probably to continue through the Courageous Cavern from the location mentioned above. As you exit the Courageous Cavern, look to your right to see if Digging Ma is on the beach with the two logs. Workout Sea 2

Fly to the lower flight destination in the Fields of Honor. Head right and go along the beach. Keep biking on the water and look for a beach on the right that has a tree. Challenge Beach

Fly to Challenge Beach and go straight. There are two large rocks that Digging Ma can appear between. You can also spot this location by hugging the left wall as you exit the Forest of Focus. Forest of Focus

Fly to the Fields of Honor and make your way up to the Soothing Wetlands. Go straight through the wetlands and enter the Forest of Focus. Digging Ma appears on the right side of the bridge. Challenge Beach 2

Fly to Challenge Beach and turn left. There's a pathway on the right side of the water between the cliffs. Digging Ma appears next to the Raid Den on this pathway. Stepping-Stone Sea

Fly to Challenge Beach and bike across the water behind the tower, going up and to the left toward the island with two trees. Digging Ma appears on the backside of this island next to a Raid Den. Insular Sea