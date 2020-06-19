Armorite Ore is quickly becoming one of the most hunted items on the Isle of Armor. It can be used for teaching Pokémon moves in the dojo on the Isle of Armor and to get thousands of watts with the Digging Pa. You can farm Armorite Ore a few different ways on the Isle of Armor.
Raid raid raid
You can get between one and three pieces of Armorite Ore from winning a Max Raid on the Isle of Armor. There's no guarantee that you will get Armorite Ore after a raid though. Furthermore, Armorite Ore can appear in three, four, or five-star raids, so you don't need to skip three-star raids or only slug it out through five-star raids.
Dig dig dig
You can spend your Armorite Ore with the Digging Pa to get more Watts, but you can find Armorite Ore with the Digging Ma. The Digging Ma appears throughout the Isle of Armor and can mine for Armorite Ore. You have to save before mining with her and if you ask her to keep digging for too long and she fails, you won't get any Armorite Ore.
You might ask yourself, "If Digging Ma gets Armorite Ore and Digging Pa wants Armorite Ore, why don't they work together?" Our theory is that it's because the Digging Ma is terrible at finding Armorite Ore. The success rate of mining multiple pieces is extremely low, and she teleports all over the island to look for more of it. Luckily, you can just say no when she asks if you'd like her to dig for more. If you say no, she'll just give you a single piece of Armorite Ore.
Look look look
Armorite Ore can appear throughout the Isle of Armor as shining items on the ground. As you run or bike around the Isle of Armor, make sure to check items on the ground. Even if you don't find Armorite Ore, you might find other valuable items.
