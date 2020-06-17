So, you've already purchased your copy of the Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC and you're ready to head off to the Isle of Armor, but you don't know how to get there? Never fear! We here at iMore have the answers. What is the Isle of Armor? The Isle of Armor is the first DLC expansion to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. This DLC allows you to travel to an all new area, with even more Wild Area, an additional story, and tons of new Pokémon. While Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield have plenty to do after you've beat the main storyline, this DLC can break up the monotony of trying to breed Shiny Pokémon and fighting all those Max Raid Battles. And for those of us who've already completed our Pokédex, we can now collect 100 more Pokémon. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo What do I need to do to travel to the Isle of Armor?

Once you've purchased your DLC Expansion Pass and your game has finished updating, you're probably ready to head off to the Isle of Armor. Probably. See, if you've already beat the game, you'll have no problem getting there. If you haven't beat the game yet, you might still be able to travel to the Isle of Armor as long as you've made enough progress. You'll need to be able to travel to Wedgehurst Station, and you'll need to have access to the Wild Area. Once you've met these conditions, you'll be allowed to make the trip to the new DLC area. However, as soon as you do get to the Isle of Armor, you'll be challenged by one of your new rivals: Avery if you're playing Pokémon Shield or Klara if you're playing Pokémon Sword. They only bring two Pokémon to battle, but their Pokémon are pretty strong! If you can't beat level ~60 Pokémon, you should make a little more progress in the game before traveling to the Isle of Armor. How do I get to the Isle of Armor? Once you have access to the Wild Area and Wedgehurst Station, and you're sure you can take on Avery or Klara, follow these easy steps to get to the Isle of Armor: Press X to open your main menu. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, move to Town Map. Press A to open the map. Using the left joystick or the D-pad, move to Wedgehurst. Press A to select Wedgehurst. Press A to call a Flying Taxi. Walk or ride your bike to the Wedgehurst Station. Press A to talk to the attendant next to the turnstile. Press A to confirm. Watch as your map expands to include the Isle of Armor!