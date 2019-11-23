Eternatus may be one of the coolest looking Pokémon in introduced in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and it makes sense that this powerful monster is a legendary. Regardless of which version you get, you can catch Eternatus in it. This is only something you can do toward the end of the game, but having a Lv. 60 Dragon/Poison type on your team is beneficial no matter when you catch it. Note: The following contains story spoilers for the end of Pokémon Sword and Shield. Where to find Eternatus

Encountering Eternatus is tied to the game's story, so you won't be able to miss it. Progress far enough on your journey that you've defeated all 8 gym leaders and have made your way through the finals of the Champion Cup in Wyndon. Continue to challenge Leon, the Champion, and it will be interrupted before the battle begins. This kicks off a set of events that leads you back to Hammerlocke. At Hammerlocke, enter the gym stadium and proceed to the Energy Plant to the right through a set of doors. Once at the top, you'll come face to face with Eternatus. How to catch Eternatus

Leon is already there trying to capture Eternatus, but he quickly fails. This sets off an immediate battle against Eternatus with you. Don't worry about knocking him out or catching him at this point. It is impossible for you to catch him in this battle. You are meant to defeat Eternatus. After defeating him once, Eternatus will kick off what appears to be a Max Raid battle. You'll find that your Pokémon are unable to attack it for a few turns. This is by design. Just wait out a few turns until Zamazenta and Zacian show up. Then you can work on defeating Eternatus together with your rival Hop. You cannot fail to catch Eternatus. As soon as you're able to try and catch it after you deplete all of its health, you can throw any type of Poké Ball and it will automatically catch it. You don't need to worry about this part. Simply put: It's impossible to beat the game without getting Eternatus on your team. Congratulations on your new legendary.