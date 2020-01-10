To get fans excited for the new Expansion Pass, Game Freak has made it so anyone with Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield can get a Galarian Slowpoke. Until now, this was a Pokémon that hasn't previously been seen in the Galar region. Finding one and catching it is a breeze. Here's how to catch a Galarian Slowpoke.

How to catch a Galarian Slowpoke

Makes sure you have the latest Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield update. While your Switch is connected to the internet, click on Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield in the main menu. If you haven't downloaded the new update yet, this box will appear. Click Download. The downloading process will take a few minutes. Once the update is done downloading, select Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield to start the game. Press any button to get past the menu screen. Press X to open up the game menu. Select Town Map. Use the joysticks to choose Wedgehurst as your flight destination. Go inside Wedgehurst Station. Once inside, a small cutscene will ensue. If you're playing Sword, you'll see Klara, a Poison-type trainer. If you're playing Shield, you'll see Avery, a Psychic-type trainer. Walk up to the trainer and press A to talk to them. This will initiate another cutscene where a Galarian Slowpoke wanders into the station from the train. Walk up to the Galarian Slowpoke and press A. The train station employee will then ask you to catch it. The screen will then say, "Battle Slowpoke in order to catch it?" Select Yes. Note that Slowpoke is only level 12, so be careful not to make it faint. Battle the Pokémon as usual and then throw a Poké Ball when you're ready to catch it. My Pokémon were all level 70 or higher, so I just threw a Poké Ball as soon as I got into battle. I was able to catch it immediately. After the battle, another small cutscene ensues. Press the A button to get through the dialogue.

Catch up, Slowpoke!

There you have it; now you've got your own Galarian Slowpoke! The DLC is bringing with it 200 additional Pokémon to Sword and Shield. If you'd like your Galar-region adventure to continue, you might want to consider purchasing the Expansion Pass. There will be even more dens and more Galarian Pokémon to catch, not to mention new Gigantamax Pokémon. Maybe I'll see your trainer in a Max Raid Battle.