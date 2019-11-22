Pokémon that are trickier to evolve make it harder to catch 'em all and complete your Pokédex. One such Pokémon is Sneasel, the Dark and Ice-type creature that was first introduced in Gen 2. While the method for evolving Sneasel isn't the most obvious, it's super easy once you know what to do. Here's where to find Sneasel and how to evolve it into Weavile. Where to get Sneasel

Sneasel shows up in multiple places on the map. The earliest place you'll come across are the Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Dusty Bowl, and Stony Wilderness sections of the Wild Area. However, to find it in these locations, the weather must be Snowy and or Windy. If you want to find Sneasel without depending on the weather, you should head to the snowy section of Route 9. They show up frequently there. A Sneasel looks slightly different based on whether it's male or female. Males have a longer feather protruding from their heads than the females. While Sneasel can Dynamax, this Pokémon cannot Gigantamax. Evolving into Weavile

In order to evolve into Weavile, you need to meet three requirements: Sneasel must be holding the item Razor Claw, it must be nighttime in the game, and Sneasel must be leveling up (it doesn't matter what level it is). However, Razor Claw isn't the easiest thing to obtain. Here are a few places you can find it:

If you're lucky, you might find Razor Claw earlier in the game being sold by the merchant in Stow-on-Side. This merchant changes what he sells each day so you'll want to check in regularly to see his wares.