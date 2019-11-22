Pokémon that are trickier to evolve make it harder to catch 'em all and complete your Pokédex. One such Pokémon is Sneasel, the Dark and Ice-type creature that was first introduced in Gen 2. While the method for evolving Sneasel isn't the most obvious, it's super easy once you know what to do. Here's where to find Sneasel and how to evolve it into Weavile.
Where to get Sneasel
Sneasel shows up in multiple places on the map. The earliest place you'll come across are the Giant's Cap, Giant's Mirror, Dusty Bowl, and Stony Wilderness sections of the Wild Area. However, to find it in these locations, the weather must be Snowy and or Windy. If you want to find Sneasel without depending on the weather, you should head to the snowy section of Route 9. They show up frequently there.
A Sneasel looks slightly different based on whether it's male or female. Males have a longer feather protruding from their heads than the females. While Sneasel can Dynamax, this Pokémon cannot Gigantamax.
Evolving into Weavile
In order to evolve into Weavile, you need to meet three requirements: Sneasel must be holding the item Razor Claw, it must be nighttime in the game, and Sneasel must be leveling up (it doesn't matter what level it is). However, Razor Claw isn't the easiest thing to obtain. Here are a few places you can find it:
If you're lucky, you might find Razor Claw earlier in the game being sold by the merchant in Stow-on-Side. This merchant changes what he sells each day so you'll want to check in regularly to see his wares.
When you've gotten far enough into the game to have the bike upgrade that allows you to ride over water, you can find Razor Claw in the Dusty Bowl section of the Wild Area. There's a small island surrounded by water. Bike over to it and pick up anything sparkling on the ground.
Finally, if you've beaten the game, Razor Claw becomes available for purchase in the BP Store for just ₽10.
How to give your Sneasel an item
- Press the X button on your Switch.
Select Pokémon from the menu.
- Click on Sneasel if it's in your party. If it isn't, press R to go into your Boxes and click on it there.
Select Held item.
- Select Open your Bag.
Scroll over to the Candy icon. This is the Other Items section of your Bag.
- If you have a lot of items, it helps to press X to sort your inventory.
You can then select By name or By type to choose the sorting method you'd prefer.
- Scroll down and click on Razor Claw.
Select Give to a Pokémon.
Now your Sneasel will be holding Razor Claw. You just have to wait for it to be nighttime and then get it to evolve by leveling up.
Occam's razor
Weavile isn't the easiest of Pokémon to acquire, but if you have the right item it's easy enough to evolve a Sneasel into one. Good luck on the rest of your Pokémon catching endeavors. If you're having trouble catching any of the other Pokémon in Sword and Shield, check out our guides below!
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
Apple scores a partial win over FaceTime patent troll VirnetX
Apple and licensing firm VirnetX have been in something of a legal spat for around a decade, all relating to claimed patent infringements by the iPhone maker. Apple was previously ordered to pay $503 million to VirnetX, but that's now been overturned.
Here are iMore's picks for the best Apple and related products of 2019
We searched through all the gadgets and gizmos that launched in 2019 to come up with our favorite Apple and related products and have crowned the winners and runners-up.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.