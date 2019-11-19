Catching them all can be a little tricky with certain Pokémon, especially when there are multiple variants or tricks to catching a Pokémon to begin with. One such trickster Pokémon is this purple, Poison/Electric creature called Toxel. It evolves into one of two Toxtricity forms, so you'll at least want to evolve two of them to complete your Pokédex. Here's how to catch Toxel and how to get both the Amped Form and the Low Key Form of Toxtricity.

If you want to catch more than one Toxel, so you can have both forms in your Pokédex, then you'll need to catch him in the old fashioned way. He can be found in a few different areas around the Galar region's Wild Area. I've included a map above showing this Pokémon's habitats.

There are two ways to get Toxel. I'll start with the easiest first: Right after you've defeated the Turffield Grass-type gym, if you head to Route 5, you'll eventually see the Pokémon Nursery. Enter and talk to the woman on the right to obtain Toxel.

Toxel starts evolving once he reaches level 30. Like, its pre-evolution, both forms of Toxtricity are Poison and Electric-type Pokémon. Something I love about them is that they play air guitar when they're thrown into a battle. They're truly the rock stars of Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The form this Pokémon evolves into depends on your Toxel's nature. Aside from coloring, the main difference between the two is that they learn different final attacks at level 52.

The Amped Form learns Shift Gear, a Steel-type attack that raises Toxtricity's attack and speed.

The Low Key Form learns Magnetic Flux, an Electric-type attack that raises the defense and special defense of one of the Pokémon in your party. However, for this to work, that Pokémon must have the Plus or Minus Ability.

Natures needed for either Toxtricity form

Natures that evolve into the Amped Form of Toxtricity

Adamant

Brave

Docile

Hardy

Hasty

Impish

Jolly

Lax

Naive

Naughty

Quirky

Rash

Sassy

Natures that evolve into the Low Key Form of Toxtricity

Bashful

Bold

Calm

Careful

Gentle

Lonely

Mild

Modest

Quiet

Relaxed

Serious

Timid

How to check your Toxel's nature

While your game is on, Press X to enter the main menu. When the next page pops up, Select Pokémon. If Toxel is in your party, hover over him and press A. If it's not in your party, press R to go to your Boxes and then click on it. Select Check Summary. Use the joystick or right Joy-Con buttons to scroll over to the pencil and paper icon. Your Toxel's nature and description will display.

I both love and hate it when there's a trick to getting every Pokémon in the Pokédex. The completionist in me is excited to catch them all, but the lazy gamer just wants everything to be easily catchable. Luckily, Toxel isn't that hard of a Pokémon to obtain or evolve. On top of that, I think he and his final evolutions look pretty cool.

Party like a rock star

Now that you know how to get both rock star Pokémon, you can add both to your party. If evolving both of them is too much of a hassle, at least you now know which natures evolve into which form, and you can focus on getting the final evolution you like best. Good luck with your Pokémon adventure!