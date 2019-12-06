Your Pokémon have a very slight chance of randomly generating the virus after coming in contact with an infected wild Pokémon. However, since Pokérus is very contagious, your Pokémon are more likely to get the virus from a trade. If you put an infected Pokémon in your party it has the potential to spread the virus to any Pokémon adjacent to it after a battle. What's more, if you trade an infected Pokémon to someone, the virus can get passed on to that trainer's Pokémon as well. So, if you have a few buddies who are all playing Sword or Shield, you'll definitely want to trade an infected Pokemon around if one of you gets one. Finally, you can breed the infected Pokémon at the Nursery in the hopes of infecting its offspring. How does a Pokémon get cured of Pokérus? Since Pokérus isn't technically a status condition within the game, you cannot heal the infection with items or by going to a Pokémon Center. The condition automatically clears up after four days and, like Chicken Pox, once your Pokémon is no longer infected, it can never catch Pokérus again.

Source: iMore