You can't put a value on your Pokémon. . . Well, maybe you can. Anyone who enjoys competitive play or anyone who simply wants to make sure they have strong Pokémon in their party will want to check their Pokémon's Individual Values (IV). This allows you to see how powerful your Pokémon's stats are via a rating. What's more, IVs are different from one Pokémon to the next.
Each of your Pokemon's stats has a range from 0 - 31. The higher the number, the more powerful your Pokémon is in that stat. However, you can only tell what your Pokémon's IV levels are once you've unlocked the IV Checker. Here's how to unlock the IV Checker in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
How to unlock the IV Checker
To unlock the IV Checker, you will first need to beat the main storyline. That means you'll need to have collected all eight gym badges and defeated the Champion, Leon. Beating him unlocks the Judge function in the Rotom PC. At this point, you'll be able to access the IV Checker by merely going to a Rotom PC in any Pokémon Center.
While you're hovering over a Pokémon in your Box, press the + button, and you can see their IVs score next to their HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Atk, Sp. Def, and Speed stats. Here's what those ratings mean:
- No Good: 0
- Decent: 1- 10
- Pretty Good: 11 - 20
- Very Good: 21 - 29
- Fantastic: 30
- Best: 31
You want Pokémon that mostly have Fantastic and Best IV scores. Note that anything marked "Best" cannot be improved any further. If your Pokémon's stats are weak, you might want to work on improving them with Mints.
Improving a Pokémon's IV stats
Something new to Pokémon Sword and Shield are Mints, which also unlock at the end of the game. You can purchase them for 50 BP, each from the Battle Tower in Wyndon. When used correctly, these can improve your Pokémon's stats and, therefore, their IVs. We're currently working on making a guide for using Mints. We'll update when this is ready.
Your Pokémon's Individual Values
Anyone who wants to battle competitively with friends or in Championships will want to make sure the Pokémon in their party have strong stats. However, you'll only be able to check the IVs of your Pokémon after you've defeated the game. Good luck on your quest, and may you find the most powerful Pokémon possible.
Pokémon Sword and Shield
Here's why iMore looks a little different this week
It’s that time of year again: Black Friday! We’re teaming up with the folks at Thrifter once again to become your go-to destination for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Satechi announces new compact, backlit keyboard that includes a number pad
Satechi is known for putting together some gorgeous accessories and it's at it again, this time announcing a full backlit Bluetooth keyboard that's compact despite having a full numpad.
Apple to give $1 to (RED) for Apple Store purchases made with Apple Pay
Apple has confirmed that it will give $1 to (RED) for each and every Apple Store purchase that is made via Apple Pay as we near World AIDS Day.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.