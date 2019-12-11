Once you become Champion, the Battle Tower, aka Rose Tower, in Wyndon will open up. This allows you to partake in Single or Doubles battles with other strong trainers, and you can earn Battle Points (BP) for victories. You'll want to grind Battle Tower matches if you want to change your Pokémon stats via Nature Mints, as well as obtain other useful items. Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to change your Pokémon's stats Get a Charmander that can turn into Gigantamax Charizard

Back in Postwick, head to Hop and Leon's house and go upstairs. You will find a single Poké Ball on the ground. When you pick it up, there's a letter from Leon, who tells you that this is a special Charmander for you to keep, absolutely free. This Charmander will evolve into a Charizard that can Gigantamax. Learn the move Steel Beam

Now that you're the Champion, there is a man in Motosoke that can teach you the "marvelous" move, Steel Beam. To find the man, start at the upper level of Motosoke on the left side (basically where you come into Motosoke from Route 3) and then take the south path located between the Pokémon Center and Budew Inn, where you walk under a turning cog. Follow the path and continue down the stairs until you reach the area with cargo crates.

The man will be waiting there to teach Steel Beam to any eligible Pokémon you have, and there is also TM02 Pay Day available here. Pokémon Sword and Shield: All TMs and their locations Get the Master Ball and Beast Ball

Go back to your home in Postwick and step into the kitchen. A guest will arrive, which is Professor Magnolia. She will hand you a Master Ball. You only get one in the main game, so make sure to use it wisely. But if you are lucky, it is possible to win a Master Ball through the Loto ID. You can also obtain a Beast Ball in Stow-on-Side. Just talk to the merchant on the right. Pokémon Sword and Shield Loto ID Collect the Rare League Cards

There are characters in the game that will have a special rare version of their League Card, which will only be obtainable after you beat the main story. You will mostly get these as you progress through the Legendary Quest. Milo : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Turffield Gym.

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Turffield Gym. Nessa : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Hulbury Gym.

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Hulbury Gym. Kabu : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Motostoke Gym.

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Motostoke Gym. Bea : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Stow-on-Side Gym. (Sword exclusive)

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Stow-on-Side Gym. (Sword exclusive) Allister : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Stow-on-Side Gym. (Shield exclusive)

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Stow-on-Side Gym. (Shield exclusive) Bede : After defeating Bede at Balloonlea Gym.

: After defeating Bede at Balloonlea Gym. Opal : After defeating Bede at Balloonlea Gym.

: After defeating Bede at Balloonlea Gym. Gordie : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Circhester Gym. (Sword) exclusive)

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Circhester Gym. (Sword) exclusive) Melony : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Circhester Gym. (Shield exclusive)

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Circhester Gym. (Shield exclusive) Raihan : After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Hammerlocke Gym.

: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Hammerlocke Gym. Piers: After capturing one of the legendary Pokemon. Other Rare League Cards that you can obtain: Marnie : Speak to and battle Marnie at Spikemuth.

: Speak to and battle Marnie at Spikemuth. Rose : Speak to Oleanna in the Galar Mine.

: Speak to Oleanna in the Galar Mine. Ball Guy : Speak to Ball Guy outside the Motostoke Gym.

: Speak to Ball Guy outside the Motostoke Gym. Leon: Defeat Leon in the Battle Tower. Obtain the Oval Charm

The Oval Charm is an item that is automatically applied to your character. It increases the likelihood of producing eggs from your Pokémon left at a Nursery. To get it, head to the hotel in Circhester and go to the first door on the left. A police officer reveals himself as Game Freak's own Morimoto and will challenge you to a Pokémon battle. Defeat all six of his powerful Pokémon and the Oval Charm is yours. Acquire the Catching Charm

The Catching Charm is another item that is automatically applied to your character. This Charm increases the chance of landing Critical Captures. A Critical Capture is when a Pokémon is captured after just one shake of the Poké Ball — an obvious sign is the wiggle in the air before the ball falls to the ground. In order to get the Catching Charm, just go to the hotel in Circhester, take the elevator up to the rooms, and go into the last room in the hallway on the left side. The doctor in this room will give you the Catching Charm. Get the Shiny Charm

The same guy who gives you the Catching Charm will give you the Shiny Charm once you complete the Pokédex with all 400 Pokémon in Galar's Regional Dex. The Shiny Charm increases the chance that you will find or breed a Shiny Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield: How to catch Shiny Pokémon

Where to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Sword and Shield Receive a rare Type: Null

Type: Null is a rare Normal type Pokémon that you can only obtain post-game. Just go to the Battle Tower in Wyndon and go to the left side of the lobby. Speak to the girl near Type: Null and she will give you one for free. She will also give you some Memories, which are items that Type: Null's evolution, Silvally, can hold to change its type. Time to go Shiny hunting