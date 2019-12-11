Congratulations, you just beat Leon in Pokémon Sword and Shield and now considered the new Champion of Galar. But just because the credits start rolling doesn't mean there isn't more to do in Sword and Shield. After all, this is Pokémon, and there is still plenty to collect and acquire after you're Champion. Here's a guide on what you can do after seeing the game's credits.
- Complete the Legendary Quest
- Partake in Battle Tower
- Get a Charmander that can turn into Gigantamax Charizard
- Learn the move Steel Beam
- Get the Master and Beast Ball
- Collect the Rare League Cards
- Obtain the Oval Charm
- Obtain the Catching Charm
- Get the Shiny Charm
- Receive a rare Type: Null
- Time to go Shiny hunting
- Breed Pokémon
Complete the Legendary Quest
By the time you become Champion, you would have only seen a glimpse of Zacian or Zamazenta's power from earlier in the story. But you still wouldn't have caught either legendary beast.
After the game credits, you'll watch a scene that hints at something stirring up in the Slumbering Weald. Just head on over to that shrine to start the Legendary Quest.
Partake in Battle Tower
Once you become Champion, the Battle Tower, aka Rose Tower, in Wyndon will open up. This allows you to partake in Single or Doubles battles with other strong trainers, and you can earn Battle Points (BP) for victories. You'll want to grind Battle Tower matches if you want to change your Pokémon stats via Nature Mints, as well as obtain other useful items.
Get a Charmander that can turn into Gigantamax Charizard
Back in Postwick, head to Hop and Leon's house and go upstairs. You will find a single Poké Ball on the ground. When you pick it up, there's a letter from Leon, who tells you that this is a special Charmander for you to keep, absolutely free.
This Charmander will evolve into a Charizard that can Gigantamax.
Learn the move Steel Beam
Now that you're the Champion, there is a man in Motosoke that can teach you the "marvelous" move, Steel Beam. To find the man, start at the upper level of Motosoke on the left side (basically where you come into Motosoke from Route 3) and then take the south path located between the Pokémon Center and Budew Inn, where you walk under a turning cog. Follow the path and continue down the stairs until you reach the area with cargo crates.
The man will be waiting there to teach Steel Beam to any eligible Pokémon you have, and there is also TM02 Pay Day available here.
Get the Master Ball and Beast Ball
Go back to your home in Postwick and step into the kitchen. A guest will arrive, which is Professor Magnolia. She will hand you a Master Ball. You only get one in the main game, so make sure to use it wisely. But if you are lucky, it is possible to win a Master Ball through the Loto ID.
You can also obtain a Beast Ball in Stow-on-Side. Just talk to the merchant on the right.
Collect the Rare League Cards
There are characters in the game that will have a special rare version of their League Card, which will only be obtainable after you beat the main story. You will mostly get these as you progress through the Legendary Quest.
- Milo: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Turffield Gym.
- Nessa: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Hulbury Gym.
- Kabu: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Motostoke Gym.
- Bea: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Stow-on-Side Gym. (Sword exclusive)
- Allister: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Stow-on-Side Gym. (Shield exclusive)
- Bede: After defeating Bede at Balloonlea Gym.
- Opal: After defeating Bede at Balloonlea Gym.
- Gordie: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Circhester Gym. (Sword) exclusive)
- Melony: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Circhester Gym. (Shield exclusive)
- Raihan: After defeating the Dynamax Pokemon in Hammerlocke Gym.
- Piers: After capturing one of the legendary Pokemon.
Other Rare League Cards that you can obtain:
- Marnie: Speak to and battle Marnie at Spikemuth.
- Rose: Speak to Oleanna in the Galar Mine.
- Ball Guy: Speak to Ball Guy outside the Motostoke Gym.
- Leon: Defeat Leon in the Battle Tower.
Obtain the Oval Charm
The Oval Charm is an item that is automatically applied to your character. It increases the likelihood of producing eggs from your Pokémon left at a Nursery.
To get it, head to the hotel in Circhester and go to the first door on the left. A police officer reveals himself as Game Freak's own Morimoto and will challenge you to a Pokémon battle. Defeat all six of his powerful Pokémon and the Oval Charm is yours.
Acquire the Catching Charm
The Catching Charm is another item that is automatically applied to your character. This Charm increases the chance of landing Critical Captures. A Critical Capture is when a Pokémon is captured after just one shake of the Poké Ball — an obvious sign is the wiggle in the air before the ball falls to the ground.
In order to get the Catching Charm, just go to the hotel in Circhester, take the elevator up to the rooms, and go into the last room in the hallway on the left side. The doctor in this room will give you the Catching Charm.
Get the Shiny Charm
The same guy who gives you the Catching Charm will give you the Shiny Charm once you complete the Pokédex with all 400 Pokémon in Galar's Regional Dex. The Shiny Charm increases the chance that you will find or breed a Shiny Pokémon.
Receive a rare Type: Null
Type: Null is a rare Normal type Pokémon that you can only obtain post-game. Just go to the Battle Tower in Wyndon and go to the left side of the lobby. Speak to the girl near Type: Null and she will give you one for free. She will also give you some Memories, which are items that Type: Null's evolution, Silvally, can hold to change its type.
Time to go Shiny hunting
One of the most popular things to do once you've completed a Pokémon game is to hunt for Shiny Pokémon. For those who aren't aware, Shiny Pokémon are rare, alternately-colored versions of Pokémon. Without the Shiny Charm that we mentioned, the odds of finding a Shiny in the wild or breeding one is 1/4096. With the Shiny Charm, your odds become 1/1365.33.
However, you can increase your odds of finding a Shiny Pokémon even more (to 1/458) by getting catch combos, and battling a specific Pokémon a lot. For more in-depth detail about how to catch Shiny Pokémon, check out our Shiny catching guide.
Breed Pokémon
There are a few Nursery locations in the game, and these places let you leave up to two Pokémon behind with the workers, who will look after and take care of your Pokémon. This is a good way to gain some Exp. for those Pokémon, and it also makes it possible for them to possibly breed and drop a Pokémon Egg.
Breeding is one of the best ways to obtain Pokémon with optimal stats in terms of Individual Values (IVs), Natures, and Abilities. Any Pokémon that you hatch from an egg starts at Lv.1 and has a fresh slate for EV training as well.
Gotta catch 'em all!
The post-game in Sword and Shield may not be quite as good as some older Pokémon games, but there is still a lot to do. Have any questions on the post-game content in Pokémon Sword and Shield? Drop a comment below, and don't forget to check out our many other Pokémon Sword and Shield guides!
