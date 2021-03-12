The best Pokémon Nuzlocke Challenge is a set of self-imposed rules designed to make your Pokémon playthrough harder. There are two main rules: if a Pokémon faints, it is considered dead, and you cannot use it anymore. The second rule is that you are only allowed to catch the first Pokémon you see when entering a new area, regardless of whether you catch it or not.

As people have attempted and completed the Nuzlocke challenge over the years, they decided to add more rules to make it harder and more interesting. There are dozens to choose from, so we have picked some of the best extra rules you can add to your Nuzlocke playthrough of Pokémon: Sword & Shield for Nintendo Switch.

Best Pokémon Nuzlocke Challenge: List of the best extra rules