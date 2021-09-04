Pokémon Unite is yet another Pokémon game on Switch that proves that nothing is cuter than a dressed-up pocket monster. The game currently has a roster of 20 Pokémon to choose from and several of them have alternative skins that let them put on different clothes and accessories. I mean seriously, who can look at that pirate Cinderace or the summertime Snorlax and not smile? There are currently 16 available skins. Here's what they look like and how you unlock them.
All Pokémon Unite skins
There are currently nine Pokémon skins that you can acquire. However, they cannot all be unlocked using the same method.
|Image
|Name
|How to get it
|Beach Style: Venusaur
|Given on the third day of playing via the 14-Day Welcome Gift event.
|Berry Style: Snorlax
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 60 Holowear Tickets.
|Fashionable Style: Gardevoir
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems.
|Hip-Hop Style: Pikachu
|First reward in the Season 1 Battle Pass.
|Beach Style: Machamp
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
|Beach Style: Snorlax
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
|Pilot Style: Talonflame
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 88 Holowear Tickets.
|Fashionable Style: Eldegoss
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
|Fashionable Style: Pikachu
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 400 Aero Gems.
|Magician Style: Mr. Mime
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 1,200 Aero Gems or 60 Holowear Tickets.
|Beach Style: Garchomp
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
|Captain Style: Cinderace
|90th reward in the Season 1 Battle Pass.
|Hero Style: Greninja
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 1,050 Aero Gems.
|Fashionable Style: Absol
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 400 Aero Gems.
|Fashionable Style: Greninja
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems.
|Fashionable Style: Blastoise
|Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 400 Aero Gems.
Pokémon Unite Skins Coming soon
Rest assured several more Pokémon skins will become available as time goes on. Here are a few that are rumored to be coming soon.
- Bonfire Style: Charizard
- Fashion Style: Pikachu
- Bandit Style: Lucario
- Cook Style: Mr. Mime
- Bonfire Style: Talonflame
Dressed to impress
Nothing's quite as fun as showing off a sweet skin in an online game. Some of the ones in Pokémon Unite can only be acquired by spending in-game currency while others can be unlocked by completing tasks or purchasing the battle pass. Grab your favorites while you can.
