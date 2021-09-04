Pokemon Unite SkinsSource: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Unite is yet another Pokémon game on Switch that proves that nothing is cuter than a dressed-up pocket monster. The game currently has a roster of 20 Pokémon to choose from and several of them have alternative skins that let them put on different clothes and accessories. I mean seriously, who can look at that pirate Cinderace or the summertime Snorlax and not smile? There are currently 16 available skins. Here's what they look like and how you unlock them.

All Pokémon Unite skins

There are currently nine Pokémon skins that you can acquire. However, they cannot all be unlocked using the same method.

Image Name How to get it
Pokemon Unite Venasaur Beach Skin Beach Style: Venusaur Given on the third day of playing via the 14-Day Welcome Gift event.
Pokemon Unite Berry Style Snorlax Berry Style: Snorlax Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 60 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Fashionable Gardevoire Fashionable Style: Gardevoir Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems.
Pokemon Unite Pikachu Hiphop Skin Hip-Hop Style: Pikachu First reward in the Season 1 Battle Pass.
Pokemon Unite Machamp Beach Skin Beach Style: Machamp Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Snorlax Beach Style Beach Style: Snorlax Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Pilot Talonflame Skin Pilot Style: Talonflame Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 88 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Eldegoss Fashionable Style Fashionable Style: Eldegoss Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Pikachu Fashionable Style Fashionable Style: Pikachu Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 400 Aero Gems.
Pokemon Unite Mr Mime Magician Skin Magician Style: Mr. Mime Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 1,200 Aero Gems or 60 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Garchomp Beach Style Beach Style: Garchomp Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems or 18 Holowear Tickets.
Pokemon Unite Cinderace Captain Skin Captain Style: Cinderace 90th reward in the Season 1 Battle Pass.
Pokemon Unite Hero Greninja Skin Hero Style: Greninja Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 1,050 Aero Gems.
Pokemon Unite Absol Fashionable Style Fashionable Style: Absol Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 400 Aero Gems.
Pokemon Unite Greninja Fashionable Style Fashionable Style: Greninja Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 350 Aero Gems.
Pokemon Skins Fashionable Style Blastoise Fashionable Style: Blastoise Go to the Zirco Trading section of the shop and spend 400 Aero Gems.

Pokémon Unite Skins Coming soon

Pokemon Unite 5 Character Team OrangeSource: The Pokémon Company

Rest assured several more Pokémon skins will become available as time goes on. Here are a few that are rumored to be coming soon.

  • Bonfire Style: Charizard
  • Fashion Style: Pikachu
  • Bandit Style: Lucario
  • Cook Style: Mr. Mime
  • Bonfire Style: Talonflame

Dressed to impress

Nothing's quite as fun as showing off a sweet skin in an online game. Some of the ones in Pokémon Unite can only be acquired by spending in-game currency while others can be unlocked by completing tasks or purchasing the battle pass. Grab your favorites while you can.