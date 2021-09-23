Yes, Pokémon Unite offers several free gifts just like other Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch. The catch is that you'll need to claim them before they expire, or they'll be gone for good. This especially applies to any free Pokémon Licenses or event rewards. To help keep a handle on things, we've listed all of the current gifts you can redeem along with the ones that have expired already.
Pokémon Unite: Free gifts you can claim now
There are all of the gifts you can currently claim in Pokémon Unite. Get them before time runs out.
14-Day Welcome Gifts
Simply log in and select the Events tab on the main menu to claim your 14-Day Welcome Gifts.
Path: Main Menu → Events → 14-Day Welcome Gifts → Claim
|Image
|Day
|Gift
|Day 1
|680 Aeos Coins
|Day 2
|Alolan Ninetales License
|Day 3
|Beach Style: Venusaur
|Day 4
|600 Aeos Tickets
|Day 5
|Sporty Set: Headwear
|Day 6
|Sporty Set: Innerwear
|Day 7
|880 Aeos Coins
|Day 8
|Cinderace License
|Day 9
|700 Aeos Tickets
|Day 10
|Sporty Set: Bottoms
|Day 11
|700 Aoes Tickets
|Day 12
|Sporty Set: Shoes
|Day 13
|800 Aoes Tickets
|Day 14
|Greninja License
Pokémon Unite Gifts that are no longer available
Commemorative Release Gifts
To celebrate the game's launch at release day, seven days, fourteen days, and thirty days, players were given Aeos tickets and item enhancers, claimed through the events menu.
Zeraora
Until August 31, Zeraora could be automatically added to players' teams as an early launch bonus. While it is now too late to claim him as a launch bonus, players can still earn his Unite license through special missions The Pokémon Company's site says will be added at a later date.
Grab them while you can
The Pokémon Company has always done special events for its games that allow players to acquire free goodies. You just have to make sure you actually claim these gifts, or you'll miss out.
