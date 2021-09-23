Yes, Pokémon Unite offers several free gifts just like other Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch. The catch is that you'll need to claim them before they expire, or they'll be gone for good. This especially applies to any free Pokémon Licenses or event rewards. To help keep a handle on things, we've listed all of the current gifts you can redeem along with the ones that have expired already.

Pokémon Unite: Free gifts you can claim now

There are all of the gifts you can currently claim in Pokémon Unite. Get them before time runs out. 14-Day Welcome Gifts Simply log in and select the Events tab on the main menu to claim your 14-Day Welcome Gifts. Path: Main Menu → Events → 14-Day Welcome Gifts → Claim

Image Day Gift Day 1 680 Aeos Coins Day 2 Alolan Ninetales License Day 3 Beach Style: Venusaur Day 4 600 Aeos Tickets Day 5 Sporty Set: Headwear Day 6 Sporty Set: Innerwear Day 7 880 Aeos Coins Day 8 Cinderace License Day 9 700 Aeos Tickets Day 10 Sporty Set: Bottoms Day 11 700 Aoes Tickets Day 12 Sporty Set: Shoes Day 13 800 Aoes Tickets Day 14 Greninja License