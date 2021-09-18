Whether you're playing on the phone or Switch, there are a few ways to make yourself more powerful in Pokémon Unite . But the most basic way is to give your Pokémon helpful Held Items. These can boost stats, protect allies, or increase the number of Experience Points your team earns, helping you take down enemies faster. Just like how Pokémon have a tier list , items do too. Pokémon can only hold one Held Item at first, but they unlock another Held Item slot at Trainer Level 7 and a third slot at Trainer Level 10. The more Held Items you have available, the more powerful you can be.

Best Held Items tier list

Like many of the best Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch , Pokémon Unite has several items. Here's how they rank against each other.

S Rank Held Items

A Rank Held Items

B Rank Held Items

C Rank Held Items

Best Held Items for each Role

While some items are definitely better than others, some can be used to better advantage by different Battle Types. Here are the best Held Items for each role in Pokémon Unite.

Best Held Items for All-Rounders

Best Held Items for Speedsters

Best Held Items for Defenders

Best Held Items for Supporters

How to buy Held Items

Some Held Items can only be unlocked by increasing your Trainer Level or by purchasing the Battle Pass. However, most Held Items are purchased from the Aeos Emporium. Here's how to get there.

Select Shops while in the main menu. Choose Aeos Emporium. Select Enter. Click on Items.

Now you're ready to buy any of the Held Items you can afford. Remember, Aoes Gems are only acquired by spending real-world money, while Aeos Coins can be earned while battling.

Hold me close

If you prepare your Pokémon by giving them the best Held Items to hold, they will perform a whole lot better during a fight. If everyone on your team has stat-boosting items on hand, it could be enough to turn the tide and make your side stronger.