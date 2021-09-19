Pokémon Unite has been available on Nintendo Switch for a few months, but now iPhone and Android players have joined the fray for some awesome global teamups. Rounds consist of teams of up to five players battling against each other to score the most points within an allotted amount of time. If I've learned one thing, it's that playing with your friends, especially the ones you trust, makes victory a whole lot easier to obtain. While you could rely on the slow in-game messaging, speaking between yourselves makes the whole thing more efficient, so I'll show you how to do that. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

How to use voice chat in Pokémon Unite You'll have to get to Trainer Level 6 before you have access to voice chat. As long as the Nintendo Switch recognizes your headset, you'll be able to use it. Follow these steps to make it happen. Plug in a pair of compatible Nintendo Switch headphones. If you haven't done so yet, start Pokémon Unite. Start up a Unite Battle. Note, you cannot talk to each other in lobbies, only during a match. When you are on the battle arena, press the + button on your controller to bring up a settings menu. Now press the - button on your controller for additional settings. Scroll down to Voice Chat Settings. If you want to hear other people, turn Incoming to On. If this is your first time doing this, you'll need to press the X button to agree to terms and conditions to proceed. If you only want invited friends to be able to hear you, switch the Incoming Range to Team: Invited. The Team: All option makes it so you can hear anyone on your team. If you want other people to be able to hear you, turn Outgoing to On. With voice chat turned on, you'll be able to talk to your teammates and strategize ways to win during battles. Other Voice Chat options

It's really frustrating that you cannot talk to other people while in the Pokémon Unite main menu or the lobby. If you want to be able to talk to your teammates more easily, I suggest you use your phone to access Discord or start an Instant Meeting in Google Meet to talk to your friends while you play. This might prove more difficult on mobile since the voice chat service you use could pop up on screen and block your view of the game. You'll just have to experiment and see which one works best for you. Can you hear me now? Voice chat is a necessity with any team-based game, and the same goes with Pokémon's brand new MOBA. Make sure you have the best headsets available to make gameplay easier whether you're playing from iPhone, Android, or Nintendo Switch.