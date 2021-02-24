The Pokémon series has enjoyed many spin-off titles in its 25 years, dabbling in a myriad of different genres. Everything from puzzle games to fighting games have received a Pokémon spin, and that trend is set to continue with Pokémon UNITE. Introduced during June 2020's Pokémon Direct, Pokémon UNITE is a unique multiplayer strategy game featuring the pocket monsters we know so well. Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon UNITE on iOS.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

Pokémon UNITE strategic team battle game being co-developed by both The Pokémon Company and Tencent Games TiMi Studios, the team responsible for Arena of Valor. In Pokémon UNITE, players compete in 5-on-5 team battles, all while catching wild Pokémon, as well as leveling up and evolving their own. The objective is to defeat your opponent's Pokémon while trying to earn more points than the opposing team within the time limit. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more On its surface, Pokémon Unite looks similar to Arena of Valor or League of Legends and seems to be modeled after League of Legend's now-defunct Dominion Mode, which centered around objective control. It remains to be seen if there are any drastic changes to the game's formula. Is Pokémon UNITE cross-play?

Yes, it will be. In a Q & A financial briefing, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that Pokémon Unite would be cross-play, so players on the Nintendo Switch can play with players on Android and iOS. Will Pokémon UNITE be available on Android and Nintendo Switch?

Pokémon Unite will be available for iOS and Android, as well as the Nintendo Switch when it launches. No word on whether it will receive a PC port. Is there a Beta available?

The Pokémon Company released a development update on February 16th updating players on the progress of the game. Developers are now looking for fans to beta test the game. This March, players in Canada will have an opportunity to play Pokémon UNITE for the first time. The beta, however, is limited to Android Users. Android users must be a resident of Canada and over the age of 16 to participate. Their in-game progress will be reset upon the beta's completion, and you will not be able to capture or stream the game during the beta. While nothing is confirmed yet, we would not be surprised if the beta arrived on the Nintendo Switch or the iOS in the United States very soon. How many Pokémon are in Pokémon UNITE?

We don't have an exact number yet, but in the Pokémon Company's recent update, they mention that more Pokémon have been added to the game's roster. The Pokemon Company has confirmed Blastoise, Venasaur, Lucario, Gengar, Machamp, Snorlax, Pikachu, Clefable, Charizard, and Talonflame as playable, as well their previous evolutions. Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted Zapdos, Aipom, Alola Vulpix, Alola Ninetales, Rotom, Stufful, Bewear, Corphish, Joltik, Galvantula, Altaria, Toxicroak, Slowbro, and Absol on the battlefields via various leaks. Considering there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, we can expect a lot of Pokemon to appear. When will Pokémon UNITE release?