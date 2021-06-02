Several years ago, around 2017, PopSockets reached a peak level of popularity, and it is one of those "love it or hate it" accessories. However, it has also become synonymous with "phone grip" and is usually what someone thinks of first when you ask about what the best phone grips are. Honestly, I wasn't on board with PopSockets at first — I thought they looked stupid and were such a "basic girl" thing. But then I gave in and bought one since they're so affordable, and really, it was kind of life-changing. It made my iPhone XS at the time much more comfortable to hold, and I could even take selfies with ease. I also appreciated that I could pop it out and use it as a viewing stand if I wanted to watch videos. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more But one thing I never liked was that it used adhesive to attach itself to the back of your smartphone or case. Yes, you could remove it and use it again since the adhesive is reusable, but it was a pain. Thankfully, this is all a thing of the past thanks to the new PopSockets MagSafe collection that works with the best iPhone.

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe Bottom line: PopSockets' PopGrip for MagSafe gives you a more comfortable way to hold and use your iPhone 12. It also uses magnets that are 6x stronger than the competition, making it way more secure than other similar accessories. The Good Super sturdy and secure with 6x stronger magnets

Provides comfortable grip for iPhone 12 devices

Compatible with swappable PopTops and PopMounts

Easy to put on and take off

PopGrip Slide Stretch is a versatile alternative The Bad MagSafe PopGrip is more expensive than non-MagSafe versions

Limited range of colors and designs $30 for PopGrip for MagSafe at PopSockets

$20 for PopGrip Slide Stretch at PopSockets

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe: Price and availability

The PopSockets MagSafe Collection is currently only available directly from the PopSockets website. The prices start at $20 for the PopGrip Slide Stretch, which has been redesigned to fit the iPhone 12 series. The PopGrip for MagSafe costs $30. The PopGrip for MagSafe costs twice as much as the standard versions without MagSafe. While the PopSockets MagSafe Collection has some of the more popular color combos and designs, it is still a limited range of variety compared to the rest of the products offered. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe: My favorite MagSafe accessory by far

The PopSockets for MagSafe Collection currently contains three of the brand's popular items: PopGrips, PopWallet+, and the PopGrip Slide Stretch. The PopGrip for MagSafe has received a major overhaul to work with MagSafe, while the PopGrip Slide Stretch is now made to fit with iPhone 12 devices. I'll go over each one of these, but so far, the PopGrip for MagSafe is one of my favorite iPhone 12 accessories by far. PopGrip for MagSafe The PopGrip for MagSafe is an oval-shaped plastic slab that clocks in with a width of 56.9mm and a length of 90mm. The underside of the PopGrip for MagSafe has a soft-touch rubbery finish, and you can see the outline of the MagSafe magnets if you look close enough. The total thickness of the base and PopTop is 7.12mm, so when the PopTop is collapsed, it isn't very thick at all. The PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe has the strongest magnets out there — 6x stronger than other products. Attaching the MagSafe PopGrip is super easy — align the PopGrip with the magnets on your iPhone 12 or compatible MagSafe case, and it basically snaps into place automatically. PopSockets claims that the magnets used are about 6x stronger than competing MagSafe accessories, and honestly, I believe it. However, be warned that PopSockets does not recommend using this on a bare iPhone 12. Once the PopGrip for MagSafe is attached, it takes some bit of force to pull it off. I feel like several of the other MagSafe accessories I've tried have somewhat weak magnets that aren't completely secure, so I find PopSockets' magnets that are 6x stronger to be much more reassuring. I never once found the PopGrip for MagSafe to be loose or not secure, but you can easily adjust the positioning if it's not 100% perfectly aligned. It's become my absolute must-have MagSafe accessory. Like other PopSocket products, the PopGrip fully expands out in two "clicks," and you push it down to collapse it. The PopTop is also swappable with any of your compatible swappable PopTops, so you can freely change them out if desired. This also fully works with PopSockets' PopMount systems. PopGrip Stretch Slide

The PopGrip Stretch Slide is part of the PopSockets MagSafe Collection, but it doesn't actually have any magnets inside it. Instead, it clips onto the sides of most phone cases, but this redesigned version fits even the best MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 cases. The redesigned version for the iPhone 12 devices can be distinguished from the previous iteration since it says "with Square Edges" in the description versus the "rounded" edges.

The PopGrip Slide Stretch has been redesigned with square edges to fit most iPhone 12 series cases. You clip it on and slide it up and down to easily reposition it as needed.

With PopGrip Slide Stretch, it uses a plastic clip that has elastic bands on the inside that allow it to stretch to fit onto most iPhone cases. When you have it on your case of choice, you can easily slide it to reposition as needed. If you slide it down, you could use it as a portrait stand for FaceTime calls and the like, or even to attach a MagSafe charger without removing the PopGrip Slide Stretch. When you want to remove it entirely, slide it all the way down. Like the other PopSockets MagSafe products, the Slide Stretch is compatible with swappable PopTops and PopMount systems. PopSockets MagSafe Collection: The PopGrip Slide Stretch may not fully work with the mini

Honestly, I don't have many issues with the PopGrip for MagSafe other than the price. It's a little on the high side, all things considered. However, it definitely has the strongest magnets out there for a MagSafe accessory, so it's worth the cost. The PopGrip Slide Stretch does have a little more versatility to it since it can work with non-MagSafe cases out there. However, my colleague Karen Freeman notes that the PopGrip Slide Stretch may not fully work with thinner iPhone 12 mini cases. With these thin iPhone 12 mini cases, the PopGrip Slide Stretch simply slides right off. However, if you have a case with a little more bulk, like an OtterBox, it should not have any issues. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe: Competition

While there are a few MagSafe accessories out there, a MagSafe phone grip, like the PopGrip, is harder to come by. However, if you want a combination of a stand, phone grip, and wallet, then you could consider the MOFT MagSafe Snap-On Phone Stand and Wallet. It's made with soft, vegan-friendly leather and is multi-purpose. With the MOFT, you have a wallet that can hold three to four cards, a stand with multiple viewing angles options, and you can use it as a phone grip. However, the magnets on it aren't super strong (especially when compared to PopSockets), so it may be a little easy to pop it off by accident. PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want a PopSocket PopGrip for your iPhone 12

You need a more comfortable way to hold your iPhone 12

You want the strongest and most secure magnets You shouldn't buy this if... You don't like PopSockets

You want something cheaper

You need a wallet The PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe is one of the best MagSafe accessories I own. It has a very strong and powerful magnet that is completely secure and stays in place like no other. The PopGrip itself also makes it much more comfortable to hold and use your iPhone 12, especially with one hand for the larger devices. And if you don't have a MagSafe case for your iPhone, or you don't even have an iPhone 12 device, then the PopGrip Slide Stretch is a good alternative. Since it can slide up and down for repositioning, you can easily move it so you can charge on a MagSafe charger or remove it. 4.5 out of 5 Just be aware that the PopGrip for MagSafe is a little more expensive than the non-MagSafe version. And while the PopGrip Slide Stretch is nice, it may not work with all iPhone 12 mini cases. If you use an older iPhone, you may want to double-check for the PopGrip Slide Stretch with rounded sides for better compatibility.

PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe Bottom line: The PopSockets PopGrip for MagSafe is a must-have for anyone who wants a magnetic phone grip and stand. The magnets are stronger than competing products, so you don't need to worry about it popping off easily. $30 for MagSafe PopGrip at PopSockets