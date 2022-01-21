Launching this past November, the Beats Fit Pro are the sporty alternative to AirPods Pro. If you're looking for a set of earbuds to work out in but don't want to sacrifice features like noise cancelation and one-tap pairing, the Beats Fit Pro are a stellar choice.

Being made by Apple, they feature the H1 chip which allows for easy pairing, automatic device switching, and more while tailoring the design to sweaty environments with lots of movement. Plus, they come in more interesting colorways than the stark white of Apple's own-brand AirPod line, two of which are on sale today via Walmart and Amazon with close to 25% off.

Save almost $50 with this best-ever Beats Fit Pro deal

Beats Fit Pro | $47 off Beats Fit Pro offer a super secure fit and standout sound quality to help power you through your workouts. With ANC and the smarts of Apple's H1 chip, you're not losing a lot by opting for Beats over AirPods Pro. Save close to $50 with this deal on the black or white version. $153.11 at Walmart

$153.11 at Amazon

The Beats Fit Pro pack in enough features to rival AirPods Pro and may be even better suited to certain kinds of users. I reviewed a set a few weeks after their launch last year and I was impressed by the sound quality and secure fit when running and working out. The flexible wing tip really helps to keep them in place and the sound is deep and clear, with excellent separation between different instruments and vocals.

As well as active noise cancelation and transparency modes, they also support Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking which puts them on par with AirPods Pro and sets them apart from other Beats 'buds. The head tracking tech is particularly nice to have if you plan to use these earbuds for more than just working out.

Apple's H1 chip allows for fast pairing and device switching which is ideal for Apple device users as is the ability to offer hands-free "Hey Siri", especially in situations where your hands may be wet or sweaty. Speaking of sweaty, the Fit Pro are IPX4-rated meaning they are protected against sweat and getting caught in the occasional rain shower.

Battery life is at about six hours per charge of the earbuds with the case storing up to 18 more hours of juice. Though there's no wireless charging for the case, it is USB-C enabled rather than Lightning which some users will certainly prefer. A five-minute charge gets you an hour of playback with Beats' Fast Fuel feature, too.

If you're unsure which earbuds are right for you and want to compare Beats Fit Pro to some of Apple's other offerings, we've got you covered with our Beats Fit Pro vs. AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro vs. Beats Studio Buds guides.