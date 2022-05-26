What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared a new promo video for Prehistoric Planet to answer the question of whether dinosaurs hunted in packs.
- Prehistoric Planet is available to stream on Apple TV+ now and is hosted by Sir David Attenborough.
Apple TV+ has released a new promo video for the hot new Prehistoric Planet show that takes a new look at the world of dinosaurs. In this latest video, which runs for more than four minutes, host Sir David Attenborough investigates whether dinosaurs really did hunt in packs.
The new video is a teaser of what we can expect from the main Apple TV+ show that is now available on the streaming platform. The show is a five-night event that will conclude tomorrow, Friday, May 27, and has taken in some of the most interesting aspects of the prehistoric world — not least, did velociraptors have feathers?
The answer to that question was in the affirmative, but what about the question surrounding pack-hunting? Let's find out:
"There is scientific evidence for deadly dinosaurs joining forces." See new discoveries about these ancient creatures in Prehistoric Planet, now streaming on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/_Prehistoric
Experience the world of dinosaurs like never before in this epic five-night event, from Executive Producer Jon Favreau and the producers of Planet Earth. Featuring David Attenborough, Prehistoric Planet streams on Apple TV+ May 23rd.
While that video is free for all to watch, you'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch the full show. Apple TV+ is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too.
If you want to enjoy Prehistoric Planet in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
