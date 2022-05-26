Apple TV+ has released a new promo video for the hot new Prehistoric Planet show that takes a new look at the world of dinosaurs. In this latest video, which runs for more than four minutes, host Sir David Attenborough investigates whether dinosaurs really did hunt in packs.

The new video is a teaser of what we can expect from the main Apple TV+ show that is now available on the streaming platform. The show is a five-night event that will conclude tomorrow, Friday, May 27, and has taken in some of the most interesting aspects of the prehistoric world — not least, did velociraptors have feathers?

The answer to that question was in the affirmative, but what about the question surrounding pack-hunting? Let's find out: