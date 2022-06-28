Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, "Duck & Goose" is a preschool series that celebrates the unique camaraderie of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don't always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other's differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small.

The new animated Apple TV+ show is directed by Sesame Street's Brian Muelhaupt and is based on the New York Times bestselling books of the same name by Tad Hills.

Apple TV+ has today released the first trailer for the new preschool series Duck & Goose, a show that will premiere on July 8.

The new Apple TV+ show will join a growing slate of content aimed at kids, with Pinecone and the Pony, Lovely Little Farm, and El Deafo just some of the newer additions. All of that, and more, is available for a monthly $4.99 per month subscription with plenty also offered for the grown-ups. Shows like Severance and For All Mankind are popular, while The Morning Show and Ted Lasso have won more than their fair share of awards.

