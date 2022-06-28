What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has shared the first trailer for the preschool series Duck & Goose.
- The new show will premiere on July 8.
Apple TV+ has today released the first trailer for the new preschool series Duck & Goose, a show that will premiere on July 8.
The new animated Apple TV+ show is directed by Sesame Street's Brian Muelhaupt and is based on the New York Times bestselling books of the same name by Tad Hills.
Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, "Duck & Goose" is a preschool series that celebrates the unique camaraderie of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don't always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other's differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small.
The new Apple TV+ show will join a growing slate of content aimed at kids, with Pinecone and the Pony, Lovely Little Farm, and El Deafo just some of the newer additions. All of that, and more, is available for a monthly $4.99 per month subscription with plenty also offered for the grown-ups. Shows like Severance and For All Mankind are popular, while The Morning Show and Ted Lasso have won more than their fair share of awards.
Apple TV+ isn't only about TV shows, though. Movies featuring the likes of Tom Hanks and Tom Halland are available to stream, with Apple TV+ also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle, too. That brings services like Apple Music and Apple Arcade under a single roof for one monthly payment.
