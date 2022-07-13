Source: Amazon

What kind of AirPod deals can I expect? Prime Day is often the best time of year to look at picking up a pair of AirPods at a bargain price, and we're sure that this year will be no different. Here's what we think you can expect from the various models, given Prime Days of years past. AirPods 2

Apple feels like it's almost ready to move on from the AirPods 2 - but they are still a worthwhile purchase. They're small, comfortable, and boast an impressive 24-hour battery life. They've sat pretty consistently at around $100 over the last year or so, but Prime Day's low of $90 depleted stock quickly. They may return before the end of the day, but in the meantime you can still get them for around $100 at Walmart. AirPods 3

Apple's AirPods 3 are the newest member of the AirPods family and feature a refreshed design that looks more like the AirPods Pro rather than the AirPods of old. They've got smaller stalks, revised buds, and some impressive features for a model almost $100 cheaper than their bigger siblings. There's Apple's lauded 'Spatial Audio' built-in, as well as a MagSafe charging case and the same haptic touch pads that made the AirPods Pro so much easier to use. Given that they're new and being offered at nearly $50 off now, we don't expect current stock to last long. AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro are the pick of the in-ear bunch, featuring the full gamut of features. There's the extremely impressive noise canceling, the comfortable silicone tips, sweat resistance, and Dolby Atmos is brought over by the spatial audio update. The 4.5-hour bud battery life is starting to look a little dainty compared to others out there, but the AirPods Pro still dominate the market - and for good reason. Last year, the Pros saw a discount down to $189, but the lowest price all year was found on Black Friday at $159. We're not expecting the heady lows of that price, but at $170, they're still a good buy. AirPods Max

Apple's most premium headphone option, with a price to match. The earphones themselves are milled out of aluminum, and the band is a strange mesh that Apple put countless hours of research into to find the most comfortable material possible. They are also as wireless as wireless gets - there isn't even the option to pop a cable in if the battery dies. Last year, Prime Day saw them drop to $529, and then Black Friday further still to $429. This year, at $449 ($439 for pink), you're not likely to see a deeper discount for a while. Which AirPods are the AirPods for me? As always, it depends on a number of considerations - what kind of sound do you like? Where will you use them? Is your wallet bottomless, or, do you want to keep it at a certain price? Once you've answered these questions, then you can work out the best AirPods for you. Don't worry though, we've given you a shakedown of what AirPods you should grab depending on all those different points.

If you just want a pair of Apple AirPods that connect easily with your phone that don't sound horrible, then the AirPods 2 with Lightning charging are a great option. They're currently sold out at Amazon, but luckily you can still get them at Walmart for $99.99, and Walmart still has them in stock. For that money, you'll get a really solid pair of in-ear wireless headphones that sound good, and connect to your phone with the swing of a lid. They've been around for a while, but if you're looking for a solid budget offering then the AirPods 2 are still a go-to. They've been sold out on Amazon for most of the day; you can hold out for a possible last-minute re-stock but I wouldn't hold my breath.

Got a little more money and you're not too bothered about noise-canceling? For a bit more than the AirPods 2, you can get the newest AirPods 3, and with that price increase, you'll get some more cool features. While there's no active noise canceling within their little plastic shells, they feature Apple's spatial audio and upgraded drivers, so they sound far better than their predecessors. There's more low end to the sound profile here, so they sound a little warmer (See: more bass for people that don't understand headphone speak), but they are a pleasing sounding pair of AirPods. They are currently sold out at Amazon. but you never know, there could be a last-minute re-stock (though we don't expect that to happen.)