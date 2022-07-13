Prime Day is nearing its end, and as expected, AirPods are flying off the digital Amazon shelves. Some of our favorite models are already gone. Amazon may manage to rustle up a few more units at the end of the day, and it's worth a click to find out, but we won't hold out much hope for that. Still, you've got a number of AirPods options available with some sweet, sweet discounts.
Best Prime Day AirPods deals
Prime Day is the best time of year to find some impressive discounts on many hot-ticket items, and Apple's AirPods are no different. Last year we saw many all-time low prices on everything from the AirPods 2 all the way up to the AirPods Max, and with some models ageing further, we can expect some deep discounts this year. Late last year also saw the release of the shiny new AirPods 3, so if you've been casting jealous gazes over Apple's latest earphones, Prime Day could be what tips you over the edge.
Best AirPods 2 Prime Day deals
They may not be the newest, but they a great way of getting a pair of AirPods for a fantastic price. They'll still connect like magic to your iPhone, have "Find My" capability, and switch seamlessly between your Apple devices.
Still a solid option for those looking to grab a pair of Airpods without spending too much money, the Airpods 2 deliver Apple-style sound and slick connectivity with Apple devices. Currently sold out on Amazon, but you can still grab a deal at Walmart.
Apple's newest AirPods have seen some great deals over the last few months, letting you get their improved sound quality and spatial audio for a little less.
AirPods 3 | Was $179 now SOLD OUT at Amazon
Apple's latest AirPods feature many improvements in sound, plus water resistance. You may not see a deep discount on these, but any discount on a newer product is welcome.
The premium in-ear option that features noise-canceling and spatial audio, along with silicon tips for a better fit in your ear. They are starting to show their age now, and there are rumors of a replacement on the horizon, so keep an eye out for good reductions.
AirPods Pro | Was $249 now $170 at Amazon
With noise-canceling and the best-shaped charging case out there, the AirPods Pro are a phenomenal pair of in-ear wireless earphones. This is a great price on a great Apple product.
The most expensive, heaviest, and biggest product in the AirPods lineup, the AirPods Max are a big deal no matter which way you look at it. They've seen some price lows in recent months, and stock has seemed consistent, but with the current price drop you might want to get in there quick especially if you have a specific color in mind - they are desirable headphones.
AirPods Max | Was $549 now $449 ($439 for pink) at Amazon
Aluminum makes these feel like the best headphones you've ever held, and the band shows how much time and effort Apple put into making them feel comfortable for long periods on your head. The deluxe over-ear headphones are expensive even when reduced, but at nearly 20% off, don't wait. If the pink color appeals to you, you can save an extra $10.
Can't wait to grab a pair of AirPods? Here are some of the best AirPod prices right now.
Prime Day 2022 - all your questions answered
When is Prime Day 2022?
Right now - July 12 - July 13.
Am I going to need to be a Prime Member for Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals?
If you want the best deals that Amazon had to offer, and it's likely that will include the AirPod Prime Day Deals, you're going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. Don't worry if you don't have one right now, though as there's a 30-day free trial so you'll be able to access those deals, along with Amazon's suite of Prime benefits.
Even then, non-Prime members can find deals elsewhere - other retailers are often looking to get a slice of Amazon's pie, and reduce the price of their own stock accordingly. Last year, the likes of Walmart, Target and Best Buy all had some great AirPod deals that in some cases beat Amazon's already lower prices.
Amazon Prime
Amazon's 30-day free trial will not only let you in on those AirPod Prime Day deals but also into Amazon's suite of other benefits - Prime Video and super-fast delivery to name but a few.
What kind of AirPod deals can I expect?
Prime Day is often the best time of year to look at picking up a pair of AirPods at a bargain price, and we're sure that this year will be no different. Here's what we think you can expect from the various models, given Prime Days of years past.
AirPods 2
Apple feels like it's almost ready to move on from the AirPods 2 - but they are still a worthwhile purchase. They're small, comfortable, and boast an impressive 24-hour battery life. They've sat pretty consistently at around $100 over the last year or so, but Prime Day's low of $90 depleted stock quickly. They may return before the end of the day, but in the meantime you can still get them for around $100 at Walmart.
AirPods 3
Apple's AirPods 3 are the newest member of the AirPods family and feature a refreshed design that looks more like the AirPods Pro rather than the AirPods of old. They've got smaller stalks, revised buds, and some impressive features for a model almost $100 cheaper than their bigger siblings. There's Apple's lauded 'Spatial Audio' built-in, as well as a MagSafe charging case and the same haptic touch pads that made the AirPods Pro so much easier to use. Given that they're new and being offered at nearly $50 off now, we don't expect current stock to last long.
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro are the pick of the in-ear bunch, featuring the full gamut of features. There's the extremely impressive noise canceling, the comfortable silicone tips, sweat resistance, and Dolby Atmos is brought over by the spatial audio update. The 4.5-hour bud battery life is starting to look a little dainty compared to others out there, but the AirPods Pro still dominate the market - and for good reason. Last year, the Pros saw a discount down to $189, but the lowest price all year was found on Black Friday at $159. We're not expecting the heady lows of that price, but at $170, they're still a good buy.
AirPods Max
Apple's most premium headphone option, with a price to match. The earphones themselves are milled out of aluminum, and the band is a strange mesh that Apple put countless hours of research into to find the most comfortable material possible. They are also as wireless as wireless gets - there isn't even the option to pop a cable in if the battery dies. Last year, Prime Day saw them drop to $529, and then Black Friday further still to $429. This year, at $449 ($439 for pink), you're not likely to see a deeper discount for a while.
Last year's Prime Day AirPods deals
There were some great deals on AirPods last year, and we expect the same thing this year. We can't guarantee that they'll inform the prices of Prime Day 2022, but they can be valuable in telling us a little of what to expect the rest of today through tomorrow.
Still excellent: Apple AirPods 2For lighter wallets
The 2nd generation AirPods have been out for a few years now, but they are still a solid option for iOS users that want something that sounds good and is extremely easy to use - they connect to iOS, iPadOS and MacOS with a flick of the lid. Last year's $119 puts them close to the affordable $100 mark - and they are definitely worth every one of those dollars.
The shiny new ones: Apple AirPods 3Apple's latest
The newest model on the block, the AirPod 3's have some really cool features - a MagSafe charging case to hold the shrunk-down buds, spatial audio for Dolby Atmos support, and a healthy 30-hour combined battery life. They've even seen a nice reduction in price since their release last October - they're currently sitting comfortably with around $20 off on Amazon.
The ones for the bus: AirPods ProCanceling all the noise
The AirPods Pro are, as always, a very tempting proposition for anyone looking for a pair of great-sounding, super convenient, noise canceling in-ear wireless earbuds. They're called class-leading for a reason - and with $75 off at the moment, they're well worth the plunge.
The ones for Apple faithful: AirPods MaxBig, heavy and very, very good
Apple's Airpods Max are one of the best sounding sets of wireless headphones out there, but not without their own foibles - you can forget Apple Music lossless playback, for example. While at full price such an omission stings, a nice $70 reduction takes some of the edge off. Some.
Which AirPods are the AirPods for me?
As always, it depends on a number of considerations - what kind of sound do you like? Where will you use them? Is your wallet bottomless, or, do you want to keep it at a certain price? Once you've answered these questions, then you can work out the best AirPods for you. Don't worry though, we've given you a shakedown of what AirPods you should grab depending on all those different points.
If you just want a pair of Apple AirPods that connect easily with your phone that don't sound horrible, then the AirPods 2 with Lightning charging are a great option. They're currently sold out at Amazon, but luckily you can still get them at Walmart for $99.99, and Walmart still has them in stock. For that money, you'll get a really solid pair of in-ear wireless headphones that sound good, and connect to your phone with the swing of a lid. They've been around for a while, but if you're looking for a solid budget offering then the AirPods 2 are still a go-to. They've been sold out on Amazon for most of the day; you can hold out for a possible last-minute re-stock but I wouldn't hold my breath.
Got a little more money and you're not too bothered about noise-canceling? For a bit more than the AirPods 2, you can get the newest AirPods 3, and with that price increase, you'll get some more cool features. While there's no active noise canceling within their little plastic shells, they feature Apple's spatial audio and upgraded drivers, so they sound far better than their predecessors. There's more low end to the sound profile here, so they sound a little warmer (See: more bass for people that don't understand headphone speak), but they are a pleasing sounding pair of AirPods. They are currently sold out at Amazon. but you never know, there could be a last-minute re-stock (though we don't expect that to happen.)
For frequent public transport travelers, the AirPods Pro will be perfect. They've got some incredible noise canceling on board, and they sound great too. There are also silicon earbuds on the end of these, so you'll get a better sound seal. Battery life can see a hit from the noise-canceling, but there's plenty of juice on tap to get you through a couple of bus or train journeys without any problems. They're also currently $80 off full-price on Amazon, where you'll find them for $170.
Money no object? Look no further than the AirPods Max. They're HUGE, heavy, and somehow extremely comfortable. They're some of the best-sounding headphones out there, and you'll wonder often how they're able to pump such good noises over Bluetooth. The Noise Cancelling is phenomenal, and its industrial design, while controversial, cannot be denied its distinctiveness. Battery life isn't great and the case in the box is abominable - which makes their $449 price tag ($439 for pink) sting a little.
If you're looking for other Prime Day deals, then make sure you stop by our Apple Prime Day hub, as well as our pages for other Apple tech. There's a Prime Day Apple Watch page, as well as Prime Day iPhone, Prime Day MacBook and Prime Day iPad hubs.
