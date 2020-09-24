Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro have become a beloved product for many because of the great functionality they add to your iPhone, but they can be pricey. With the rumored AirPods Studio on the way and Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, we expect to see Prime Day AirPods deals that drop prices for the AirPods and AirPods Pro alike.

The AirPods and the AirPods Pro have most of the same functionality, and how the headphones work with your other Apple devices will remain the same between models. Both feature Hey, Siri activation, and the H1 chip enables seamless pairing between devices. Plus, both versions can use Audio Sharing — so you can share your audio between multiple pairs of AirPods —and Announce Messages features, which will automatically read messages for you as you receive them.

The big difference with the AirPods Pro comes with noise cancellation. Noise cancellation is a fantastic feature to have in any pair of headphones that you use while commuting or if you're often in crowded and noisy spaces. Active noise cancellation allows the headphones to drown out a lot of background noise from the world around you, making it easier to hear and focus on what you're listening to. Plus, the AirPods Pro have a customizable fit because it comes with a few different sizes of ear tips, so you can make sure they are nice and snug in your ears.

Whether you want the AirPods Pro because they are designed to be water-resistant (IPX4 certified), or you want the basic AirPods to go with your Apple Watch, Mac, and iPhone, you have plenty of options to buy AirPods right now.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

We know that Prime Day is still a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean you can't take a look at what deals are out there right now for AirPods and Airpods Pro. While the usual retail price for AirPods is $159, without the wireless charging case, and the AirPods Pro will typically cost you $249. You're able to find them cheaper if you know where to look; here are the best Prime Day AirPods deals.

AirPods pair amazingly well with Apple Watch

So now that you've got yourself a pair of AirPods, its time to start getting the most out of them. You don't just have to use the AirPods with your iPhone; they make a fantastic Apple Watch companion as well. If you're looking to take the plunge into the world of Apple Watch, make sure to check out our guide to the best Apple Watch deals, so you can get the best deal.

