Yes, we love the AirPods and AirPods Pro here at iMore. But you don't have to spend a lot to get a high-quality pair of true wireless earbuds. There are quite a few options out there that cost a lot less, particularly on Amazon Prime Day.

I love my EarFun wireless earbuds, and I think you will too. You get excellent quality for the price, especially right now.

Earfun Free Wireless Earbuds Render Cropped

EarFun Free Wireless Earbuds

Dual graphene speakers produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and crystal clear treble. Get 30 hours of playtime, touch controls, and IPX7 water resistance.

Earfun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds Render Cropped

EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds

These low-latency earbuds are perfect for gaming, media, and streaming. You get 30 hours of playtime, IPX7 water resistance, touch controls, voice assistant access (including Siri), and wireless charging.

Earfun Free Pro Wireless Headphones Render Cropped

EarFun Free Pro Wireless Earbuds

You get great sound quality, active noise canceling, transparent mode, wireless charging, touch control, 32 hours of playtime, and IPX5 water resistance in a compact form factor with these earbuds.

Earfun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds Render Cropped

EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds

Get active noise canceling, six microphones, stereo deep bass, and 32 hours of playtime with these Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds. Your calls will be crystal clear since they can effectively block out 80% of background noise and make your voice three times clearer.

I actually own both the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds and the EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds and can heartily recommend them both. If you're not tied to the "prestige" brands, EarFun makes reliable earbuds that sound great. There are some feature variations between the models, so choose which best suits your needs. The chart below can help you decide.

EarFun Free EarFun Free 2 EarFun Free Pro EarFun Air Pro
Bluetooth connection Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.0
Sound Dual graphine drivers aptX/Dual composite drivers Dual composite dynamic drivers Dual 10mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers
Call built-in MEMS microphones with noise cancellation 4 Mics CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology 4-Microphone Array Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology Bluetooth 5.2 | 6-microphone Call Technology
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) No No Yes Yes
Wireless charging Yes Yes Yes No
Total playtime 30 hours 30 hours 32 hours 32 hours
Charging port USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Volume control Yes Yes Yes No
Single-use mode Yes Yes Yes Yes
Other features 10-minute quick charge yields two hours' playtime Qualcomm QCC3040 aptX, less than 60ms low latency mode Ear-wing design, Transparent mode Hybrid active noise cancellation up to 38dB, In-ear infrared detection
Prime Day Price $32 $40 $48 $64

EarFun earbuds are always a great value. During Prime Day, you can really get a deal. Of course, if you want to stay in the Apple ecosystem, we'll keep you updated on the best Prime Day deals for AirPods too.

