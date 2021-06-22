Yes, we love the AirPods and AirPods Pro here at iMore. But you don't have to spend a lot to get a high-quality pair of true wireless earbuds. There are quite a few options out there that cost a lot less, particularly on Amazon Prime Day.
I love my EarFun wireless earbuds, and I think you will too. You get excellent quality for the price, especially right now.
I actually own both the EarFun Air Pro Wireless Earbuds and the EarFun Free 2 Wireless Earbuds and can heartily recommend them both. If you're not tied to the "prestige" brands, EarFun makes reliable earbuds that sound great. There are some feature variations between the models, so choose which best suits your needs. The chart below can help you decide.
|EarFun Free
|EarFun Free 2
|EarFun Free Pro
|EarFun Air Pro
|Bluetooth connection
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Sound
|Dual graphine drivers
|aptX/Dual composite drivers
|Dual composite dynamic drivers
|Dual 10mm low-distortion composite dynamic drivers
|Call
|built-in MEMS microphones with noise cancellation
|4 Mics CVC 8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology
|4-Microphone Array Environmental Noise Cancellation Technology
|Bluetooth 5.2 | 6-microphone Call Technology
|Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Total playtime
|30 hours
|30 hours
|32 hours
|32 hours
|Charging port
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Volume control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Single-use mode
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Other features
|10-minute quick charge yields two hours' playtime
|Qualcomm QCC3040 aptX, less than 60ms low latency mode
|Ear-wing design, Transparent mode
|Hybrid active noise cancellation up to 38dB, In-ear infrared detection
|Prime Day Price
|$32
|$40
|$48
|$64
EarFun earbuds are always a great value. During Prime Day, you can really get a deal. Of course, if you want to stay in the Apple ecosystem, we'll keep you updated on the best Prime Day deals for AirPods too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
