Good news, Pokémon trainers! Yesterday, Niantic confirmed that that Professor Willow's Global Challenge Ultra Bonus has been unlocked in Pokémon GO! While we don't know the exact details of what each week of bonuses will bring, we do know when they will happen. The full rewards begin rolling out on September 2, so you have a few days to stock up and get prepared.

Week 1 runs from September 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT to September 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT. During this week, you'll want to work on your Johto Pokédex, as lots of Pokémon eggs will be hatching - some of which contain Pokémon that have never hatched before.

Week 2 runs from September 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT to September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT. At this time, there will be a special Mythical Pokémon that will be available to fight in Raid battles.

Week 3 runs from September 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT to September 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. PDT. For this week, there will be "unusual" Pokémon appearing, as well as some different opponents and challenges. Niantic also notes that if you've had difficulty filling your Kanto Pokédex in the past, this will be a great opportunity to add those that you've missed.

In the meantime, remember that there are several days of Stardust-themed bonuses that are running through August 20, including one-hour Starpieces, an additional 3,000 Stardust per Raid battle, and earning three times as much Stardust for catching different Pokémon. There are a few days left, so if you haven't taken advantage of this yet, be sure to hop on it soon.