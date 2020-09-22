Source: StackCommerce

Newly minted small businesses have their work cut out for them these days. Aside from tackling the usual growing pains of setting up a company, they also have to compete with thousands of other businesses vying for the public's attention. It's harder online, where the number of competitors can seem endless.

This is where the MyBusiness service comes into play. Powered by ZapApps, it's a platform that lets you advertise your business in accordance with Google. It simplifies the Google My Business service in an easy-to-navigate and user-friendly interface, so you can promote your venture in various locations only using a single app.

With this platform, you can maintain multiple business profiles, enforce automatic review replies, and create and schedule various types of posts for your pages. You can also use it to stay on top of insights and track your business popularity and potential customers.

Having MyBusiness in tow allows you to garner more customers and generate more sales for your business. For a limited time, you can snag a lifetime subscription to the app for only $29.99.

