Source: StackCommerce
Newly minted small businesses have their work cut out for them these days. Aside from tackling the usual growing pains of setting up a company, they also have to compete with thousands of other businesses vying for the public's attention. It's harder online, where the number of competitors can seem endless.
This is where the MyBusiness service comes into play. Powered by ZapApps, it's a platform that lets you advertise your business in accordance with Google. It simplifies the Google My Business service in an easy-to-navigate and user-friendly interface, so you can promote your venture in various locations only using a single app.
With this platform, you can maintain multiple business profiles, enforce automatic review replies, and create and schedule various types of posts for your pages. You can also use it to stay on top of insights and track your business popularity and potential customers.
Having MyBusiness in tow allows you to garner more customers and generate more sales for your business. For a limited time, you can snag a lifetime subscription to the app for only $29.99.
CEO of UK smartphone carrier EE tells employees a 5G iPhone is 'days away'
Marc Allera, CEO of EE, says that a 5G iPhone is "just days away" in a new video shared with the carrier's employees.
Czech girl tips off authorities to malicious apps on iOS and Android
Malicious apps on both iOS and Android reportedly clocked 2.4 million downloads and over $500,000 in revenue. The apps bombarded users with intrusive ads and even hid their icons to prevent users from uninstalling them.
People are making real money by selling icon sets for iOS 14 Home screens
Apple's recent launch of iOS 14 has seen people spending time, and money, on making their Home screens look perfect. And that's opened up business opportunities for artists.
Allergies have you sneezing in your own home? Get a smart air purifier!
Air purifiers are great for keeping the air in your home clean, and smart options take things to the next level with convenient, connected, controls. Here's our guide to the best smart Wi-Fi air purifiers that you can buy today.