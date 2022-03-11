Owners of PS4 and PS5 game consoles can take advantage of an offer that gives them up to six months of free access to Apple TV+.

The offer allows PS4 owners to get three months of free Apple TV+ while those who own a PS5 can double that to six months before they need to begin paying their $4.99 per month. The offer, first spied by MacRumors, is outlined on Sony's website.

Redeem your offer between now and July 22nd, 2022 and start watching critically acclaimed Apple Originals series and films. Enjoy fan favorites like Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, See starring Jason Momoa with Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard, and the highly anticipated sci-fi drama Foundation.

The deal is only available to people who are new Apple TV+ customers and the offer must be taken advantage of by July 22. All that's required is a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID. The Apple TV+ app can be downloaded via the PlayStation Store for both PS4 and PS5 users.

Picking up a free subscription will give gamers access to all of the very best Apple TV+ shows as well as movies like Greyhound and Finch plus a whole lot more. Once that trial ends, people will be charged $4.99 per month until they cancel. Anyone already paying for Apple Music and Apple Arcade, however, should probably check out Apple One at that point — it could save them some money each month.