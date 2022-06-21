So you're playing Diablo Immortal, struggling away with the touchscreen controls as your character is batted left and right. Your hands are cramped as they wrap around your iPhone, your fingers sore as they hammer away at the touchscreen. 'If only I had a controller'. Well, you are very much in luck - One of the best iPhone controllers , the usually $100 Razer Kishi controller for iPhone, is now $55 on Amazon - and worth every penny.

With its adjustable rear slider, the Razer Kishi can accommodate most sizes of iPhones, while its buttons, triggers, and analog sticks make some of Apple Arcade's best games even better to play.

The Razer Kishi is a pretty stellar piece of kit. Once you've stretched it open and slid your iPhone in, it makes it about the same size as a Nintendo Switch. It gives you a multitude of extra buttons and inputs that make for a more console-like experience as well, with some big-name games supporting controller use. There's the aforementioned mobile game of the moment, Diablo Immortal, as well as other popular mobile games like Genshin Impact and Apex Legends Mobile.

It uses the battery in your iPhone, so you don't have to worry about the controller running out mid-game - only your phone. It does cut a little bit of battery life away, but you won't notice if you play lots of games on iOS anyway. There's a pass-through Lightning connector that not only means you don't have to rely on laggy Bluetooth connections, you can also charge your phone while you're playing. You do have to take your iPhone out of its case before you pop it in the controller, but that should mean your device is kept that little bit cooler as you game. If you'd like to know more about the Razer Kishi, we have a Razer Kishi for iPhone review here. It got our iMore recommended badge, and four and a half stars as well, so you know it's going to be good. Available for $55 at Amazon now.