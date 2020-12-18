Last month, we saw some of the best iPad deals ever for Black Friday and Cyber Monday but those deals are long gone now. If you thought you'd missed your chance to save on your next tablet, fear not.

Woot is back today with a huge sale on refurbished iPad models that gives you one more opportunity to score some savings before Christmas. Prices start at just $74.99 for the refurbished devices there and each has been restored to work like new and come with a 90-day warranty.

iSave Refurbished iPad models Prices start at just $75 for these refurb models. Devices from the iPad 2 to newer models like the 2019 iPad Air and latest iPad mini 5 are included in the sale, though specific configurations may begin to sell out before the promotion ends. Prices Vary See at Woot

There are some pretty old device in the mix at Woot which might not serve you so well for daily use, though a few of the newer models are certainly worth considering at their current prices such as the seventh-gen iPad, iPad mini 5, or iPad Air 2.

Though the seventh-gen iPad is no longer the latest entry-level model, it was only released in 2019 and is still plenty usable going into 2021. You can snag one in the color of your choice from $309.99 today at Woot and enjoy its 10.2-inch Retina Display, A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and more. The base-spec model isn't such a great deal since you can get the newer version for $299 at Amazon, though the higher-capacity model on sale at woot is a better value.

Another recently-released device on sale is the iPad mini 5. The 2019 iPad is the current model in that diminutive 7.9-inch size and it's discounted as low as $320 for the 64GB model — that's about $80 off its retail price.

More affordable picks include the iPad Air 2 and fourth-gen iPad mini which can both still run the latest iPadOS 14 software. The iPad 6 is alson on sale for $259.99 with other older models going for less.

If the device for you is not featured in the sale, be sure to peep our list of the best iPad deals for a bunch of other live offers.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.